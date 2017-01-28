Presidency posts new Buhari photo

The Presidency has posted a photo purporting to show President Muhammadu Buhari in London, amid speculations about his health.

The president travelled to the United Kingdom last week on a 10-day holiday.

But there have been reports about his health, with some claiming he was either dead or under intensive care.

The presidency has denied the reports, saying the president is neither ill nor admitted in any hospital in London as being speculated.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said on Thursday Mr. Buhari would not be compelled to speak amid the “rumour”.

“The president is in London on vacation. He is not in any hospital and he is not ill.

“If anybody has fed something else into the rumour mill that is just what it is – rumour,” he said.

“The fact that he is a president, he still has his rights. Compelling him to come out and talk will be infringing on his rights. The president will talk if he wishes to, and if he doesn’t wish to, nobody will compel him to talk.”

President Buhari in company of Gov. Ibikunle Amosun, others. [Photo credit: Twitter - Garba Shehu]
The new photo, posted on Twitter, and retweeted by another aide to the president, Garba Shehu, Friday night, shows the president in a relaxed mood with some of his visitors, including Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun.

PREMIUM TIMES cannot independently verify the date the picture was taken.

