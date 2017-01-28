Development centre holds workshop on counselling for Nigerian girls — LIVE UPDATES

Related News

The Development Research and Project Centre is holding a workshop on guidance and counseling for in-school and out-of-school youth with Particular reference to girls.

The organisers are looking at defining trauma and supporting girls grappling with traumatic challenges.

The centre has core competences in qualitative and quantitative techniques for monitoring and evaluating the outcomes and impact of social development projects.

It complies with national and global standards of ethics in social research by ensuring that an informed consent protocol is applied in community and facility based research.

One of the Centre’s Coordinators is a member of the National Health Ethics Committee.

PREMIUM TIMES is on ground to live blog the event throughout the day.

Keep your browser tab refreshed for frequent updates…

A presentation by Mustapha Gudaji, head of psychiatry department at Bayero University, Kano, is ongoing.

Mr. Gudaji said the transcient feelings of sadness and disappointment are part of normal life but when it is prolonged it becomes depression.