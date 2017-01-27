Saraki gives Ndume new role

Related News

The president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday created two more standing committees to oversee Sustainable Development Goals and Federal Road Maintenance Agency, and replaced the leadership of three others.

Mr. Saraki, just before the Senate adjourned plenary on Thursday, named former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, APC-Borno, chairman of the committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, replacing Abba Kyari, now appointed chair of the committee on defence.

The chairmanship of the defence committee was vacated by Ahmed Lawan, who replaced Mr. Ndume as the Senate Leader.

George Sekibo, PDP-Rivers, was named the chairman of the committee on interior. Mr. Sekibo returned to the Senate in December after he won in the December Rivers legislative rerun polls.

The two new committees on FERMA and SGDs are to be headed by Attai Aidoko, PDP-Kogi, and Mr. Abe respectively, Mr. Saraki announced.

According to the website of the National Assembly, the Senate had 67 committees before the creation of the ones of SDGs and FERMA yesterday by Mr. Saraki.