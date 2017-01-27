Saraki gives Ndume new role

ndume_3

The president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday created two more standing committees to oversee Sustainable Development Goals and Federal Road Maintenance Agency, and replaced the leadership of three others.

Mr. Saraki, just before the Senate adjourned plenary on Thursday, named former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, APC-Borno, chairman of the committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, replacing Abba Kyari, now appointed chair of the committee on defence.

The chairmanship of the defence committee was vacated by Ahmed Lawan, who replaced Mr. Ndume as the Senate Leader.

George Sekibo, PDP-Rivers, was named the chairman of the committee on interior. Mr. Sekibo returned to the Senate in December after he won in the December Rivers legislative rerun polls.

The two new committees on FERMA and SGDs are to be headed by Attai Aidoko, PDP-Kogi, and Mr. Abe respectively, Mr. Saraki announced.

According to the website of the National Assembly, the Senate had 67 committees before the creation of the ones of SDGs and FERMA yesterday by Mr. Saraki.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Justice and Fairness

    Very soon there would be enough committees to go round so every member shall have one to chair. Great absurdity and insensitivity at a time the various governments can’t pay the salary of those sweating in the sun. Am very sure Ndume shall now drop his motion for transparency in the Senate’s budget. Enough funds shall now be appropriated for oversight functions of INEC. Our Lords, keep swimming in free cash. Recession my foot.