Nobody will compel Buhari to speak amid health ‘rumours’ – Aide

President Muhammadu Buhari in one of his trips.
President Muhammadu Buhari is neither ill nor admitted in any hospital in London as being speculated, his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said Thursday.

Mr. Adesina, who is Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, said this in a live interview programme on CNBC Africa.

“The president is in London on vacation. He is not in any hospital and he is not ill.

“When he was travelling last week the statement we put out was that he was going on vacation and during the vacation he would do routine medical check-up and nothing has changed from what we put out last week.

“If anybody has fed something else into the rumour mill that is just what it is – rumour,” he said.

On whether Mr. Buhari would talk to Nigerians while on vacation, Mr. Adesina said the president had the fundamental right to talk from anywhere or not.

“The fact that he is a president, he still has his rights. Compelling him to come out and talk will be infringing on his rights. The president will talk if he wishes to, and if he doesn’t wish to, nobody will compel him to talk.

“The truth is that the president is on vacation and he has given a date on which he will return to work,’’ the president’s spokesman maintained.

(NAN)

  • Repost by Popular Demand

    “In the President, in whom much hope was invested and misery was reaped, the man died.
    In the President, who made promises of alleviating poverty during campaign but rather
    exacerbates the level of hunger in the land, the man died. In the President who
    promised to declare his assets but goes to odious lengths to explain why he
    could not do it any longer, the man died. In the President who promised
    to reduce the cost of petrol but ended up increasing it astronomically,
    the man died. In the President who promised to increase the
    value of our Naira but rather devalued it beyond recognition,
    the man died”.

    ……………….Remi Oyeyemi

    (January 3rd, 2017)

    • FirecloudOFGOD

      Is this poetic justice for errant Nigerians?

    • enyibinakata

      Nice take on Wole Soyinka’s classic. Well done.

  • FirecloudOFGOD

    @Emeka, I personally will continue to pray for Buhari to have God’s wisdom in tackling the affairs of Nigeria and so would not wish him dead. Of interest, Which “holy spirit” wants a man dead without the opportunity of being saved?

  • Otile

    Why is Alhaji Adeshina wasting his time talking about this matter? We know that Imam Mohamed Buhari is alive and well. If after those 10 days come and go and Imam remains longer in Ingila, then we will be expecting his a late arrival for him. If he therefore goes strait to Saudi Arabia without coming home then we will have reason to be concerned. Isha Allah, Imam is going to make it home on time. Nigerians cannot suffer unnecessary tension this time around. Allah ya Sarki.