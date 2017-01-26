Presidency, Saraki dismiss rumours of plot to force Osinbajo’s resignation

Bukola Saraki

The presidency and Senate President Bukola Saraki have dismissed rumours that some governors are putting pressure on Mr. Osinbajo to step down as acting president.

Mr. Osinbajo is currently acting as Nigeria’s president after a letter to that effect was sent to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari shortly before he jetted out to the UK for vacation.

Rumours were rife on social media that Mr. Saraki was working with some governors to force Mr. Osinbajo to resign paving the way for him to serve as acting president.

Mr. Saraki is constitutionally next in hierarchy after Mr. Osinbajo.

In his reaction to the rumours, the political adviser to the president, Babafemi Ojudu, on Wednesday said such reports were “ridiculous.”

“I have read many ridiculous stories saying the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by some governors who are trying to compel him to resign. Vice-President-Yemi-Osinbajo1

“I have equally received several calls regarding this. The story is simply not true. It is a fabrication. Don’t be a purveyor of fake news,” Mr. Ojudu said.

He also said the Vice President is “behind his desk carrying out his task” and that he presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council earlier on Wednesday.

On his part Mr. Saraki advised those peddling the rumour to leave him out of it.

In a statement also on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Mr. Saraki said his first reaction after the rumours emerged was to ignore them.

Mr. Olaniyonu said Mr. Saraki was “inundated with calls from across the country and abroad, it became necessary for me to make clarifications from our own end.”

Mr. Saraki said it is a good thing that the Presidency had also dismissed the speculation and showed that there is no substance to it.

“However, I feel it should be known that those behind this baseless, empty and unintelligent mischief are those who do not love this country,” he said.

“Such suggestions as contained in the speculation can only bring ill-will, disunity and crisis to the country and I therefore advise the sponsors to desist immediately. More importantly, these trouble makers should refrain from linking Senator Saraki’s name to their evil plot.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Powerlessconscious

    That must be the work of biafraud.

  • Abdullah Musa

    So if Osinbajo is forced to step down where will he be, in exile?
    Or VP to Saraki?
    Nigerians can be preposterous.

  • MaskedPhantom

    This is the surest indication yet that PMB is either dead or vegetative. The vultures have began circling and those who pull the strings of power are jostling to take over. It’s 2009 all over again.

    • Black or White

      shut up

  • Watch man

    I hope we are not back to Yar Adua’s situation. Perhaps it is time to relocate the seat of power from Aso Rock to somewhere else, thanks to Reuben Abati. At this time however, Prof. Osinbajo has to be not only very prayerful but to be assertive in the position he is right now otherwise the terrorists (islamizers) will take him out. I pray God helps him.

    • Watch man

      Already there is a news report making rounds that the janjaweed northern governors met with Mr Sultan, COAS, et al in Abuja over PMB’s deteriorating health condition and are not happy to see Osinbajo succeed Buhari; hence they are putting pressure on him to resign. The other alternative left for the islamizers is to murder Osinbajo, according to the report.

    • Patriotico222

      @disqus_2ZP9pbGSmf:disqus

      People should stop carrying rumours all over the place. I heard too many rumours today that
      Muhamadu Buhari may have or could have died and the rumours are being carried all over
      the place by the masses because they did not hear anything from Muhamadu Buhari since
      he was taken to the hospital in England four days ago. I am not saying that the rumours
      have no sense but the death of a president should not be rumoured lightly, not because
      a president cannot die or could not have died but because the health or death of a
      president should be treated with seriousness, rather than talked about in the bus
      or in the market by the masses who don’t know if he has or could have died.