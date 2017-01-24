Kidnappers of Nigeria-Turkish College students, staff yet to demand ransom – Police

FILE PHOTO: Female hostel of the Nigerian Turkish School, Isheri, Ogun State.
FILE PHOTO: Female hostel of the Nigerian Turkish School, Isheri, Ogun State.

Eleven days after the abduction of five students and three staff of a school, the kidnappers have not demanded ransom, the police have said.
 
The eight victims were kidnapped from the female hostel of the Nigeria-Turkish International School, located in Isheri area of Ogun State on January 13.
 
There had been reports that the kidnappers have made a ransom demand.
 
However, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Kayode Aderanti, said on Tuesday that no one has been contacted for ransom by the kidnappers.
 
Mr. Aderanti spoke with journalists after a courtesy call on former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta.
 
He assured that the police would safely rescue the victims.
 
Mr. Aderanti later visited the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Abeokuta, where he addressed police officers. He promised to organise regular training exercise for officers in the zone which according to him would further enhance standard and professionalism.
 
He also visited the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, where he assured of the police’ readiness to perform their task.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.