Kidnappers of Nigeria-Turkish College students, staff yet to demand ransom – Police

Eleven days after the abduction of five students and three staff of a school, the kidnappers have not demanded ransom, the police have said.



The eight victims were kidnapped from the female hostel of the Nigeria-Turkish International School, located in Isheri area of Ogun State on January 13.



There had been reports that the kidnappers have made a ransom demand.



However, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Kayode Aderanti, said on Tuesday that no one has been contacted for ransom by the kidnappers.



Mr. Aderanti spoke with journalists after a courtesy call on former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta.



He assured that the police would safely rescue the victims.



Mr. Aderanti later visited the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Abeokuta, where he addressed police officers. He promised to organise regular training exercise for officers in the zone which according to him would further enhance standard and professionalism.



He also visited the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, where he assured of the police’ readiness to perform their task.