Nigerian govt releases N72 billion for Lagos-Ibadan rail line

Train Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has released N72 billion as its counterpart funding for the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

The money released is what is required to access a loan from the Chinese government for the project to kick off.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, stated this on Monday during the Quarterly Business Forum which held at the Banquet hall of the Presidential villa Abuja.

He said the N72 billion is the full sum required as counterpart funding to avoid delaying the project.

“As for the construction of Lagos-Ibadan Railway, the Minister of Finance has been kind enough to release the counterpart funding in full,” he said.

He also said the nature of the release is the first in the history of Nigeria.

He said the Chinese authorities already approved the loan and therefore urged the National Assembly to urgently pass the $30 billion loan request sent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The only thing we need to do, I thank God there is somebody from the National Assembly here, is to plead with the National Assembly that the funds have been approved, then the National Assembly should please approve the $30bn loan.

“If you don’t encourage the National Assembly to make that approval, then, the economy won’t be making the kind of progress we want the economy to make.

“So, for me here, I will join to persuade the National Assembly to kindly make that approval because they are tied to projects,” Mr. Amaechi said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Mufu Ola

    The Lagos Ibadan new rail should not go through Abeokuta like d old one which makes the journey excessively long.It should run parallel with the Lagos Ibadan expressway. That Abeokuta route is an unnecessary Israelite’s journey.

    • Rataya Tambai

      Hahaha…. People, you just can’t please them….. so so funny!

  • FirecloudOFGOD

    In this day and age, countries use fast trains. Japan’s high speed bullet trains also known as Shinkansen trains, offer speeds of up to 320 km/hr! The main bullet trains line is between Tokyo to Osaka. China is at the moment trying out bullet trains going at 217 miles/ hour!

    From the pictures of trains that I am seeing, it is not impossible that China is shipping to us in Nigeria, dismantled trains that have since expired. I recall the detestable Lagos Government Scania bus saga of yesteryears! Crooks as politicians will continue to ruin the lives of those Nigerians without choice.