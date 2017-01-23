Former Nigerian Minister dumps PDP for APC

APC-Logo1

Joel Ikenya, a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr. Ikenya hails from Taraba and served in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He told journalists on Monday in Jalingo that his defection was informed by the numerous achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration.

He urged Nigerians especially those from the North-East, to key into the policies and programmes of the president for the socio-economic development of the country.

“My reasons for decamping from the PDP to pitched tent with the ruling party are based on the many achievements the president have recorded within his first one year in office.

“The success he achieved in restoring peace to the troublesome North-East zone alone is something we cannot shy away from no matter our political party differences.

“Buhari’s fight against corrupt practices is also one of the major factors that motivated me to dump my former political party to the ruling APC,” Mr. Ikenya said.

The former minister pledged the “unflinching support” of his and his supporters to the president to enable him (Buhari) lead the nation to greater heights.

“My supporters and I will support Mr President because a close look at his appointments will show you that no region benefited from his appointments like the North-East.

“I want to use this platform to call on citizens from the northeast region to put aside sentiments and support the president in reciprocity for all the good things he has done for us,” he said. (NAN)

  • CEEJEE

    Shameless Nigeria politicians.

  • emmanuel

    ‘his defection was informed by the numerous achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration’ which includes:
    1. Over 2 million job loss within 16 months
    2. electricity mega watts dropped to 2,662
    3. Exchange rate has crashed at over 250% against the N1 to $1 promised
    4. All roads destroyed
    5. Foolani herdsmen on rampage everywhere
    6. religious intolerance on the increase my the muslims
    7. All opposition blackmailed to joined APC
    8. Refusal to adhere to rule of law
    9. spending Federal funds without recourse to the NASS
    10. suspension fo the constitution
    11. Managing Nigeria into unprecedented depression
    12. Not having any policy thrust in his administration are the several achievements

    Any man who knows that people who celebrate him are liars and still feel good is either a tyrant or due for psychiatrist examination.
    I would rather take the first option for Buhari

  • Say the truth

    “He told journalists on Monday in Jalingo that his defection was informed by the numerous achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration.” Achievement like 2262 megawatts for 180 million Nigerian, naira jumping from 197 to 500, a bag of rice moving from 8000 to 23000, achievements like the pump price of petroleum moving from 87 to 145 naira, the divestment of over 80 billion dollars by foreign investors etc. That summarizes everything about the mindset of a typical professional politician. Sheriff faction of PDP will eventually do this and that will be the final stage.

  • Powerlessconscious

    Yes. The govt has achieved a lot. Especially our money is save now. More achievement to follow, mabilla power is coming very soon. Agriculture now becomes popular. The one that will totally save Nigeria forever is DANGOTE REFINERY. Govt will not waste dollar again. God bless baba.

  • Rommel

    Dumbo’s disciples will not like this one bit especially as we now know that Dumbo himself is distancing himself from the PDP in preparation for decamping