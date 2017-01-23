Top 10 trending news of Sunday

Related News

1. Barrow ready to assume duty

The Gambian President, Adama Barrow, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders for ensuring a successful transfer of power in his country.

Mr. Barrow also promised Gambians he was ready to operate a transparent and all-inclusive administration.

Former President, Yahya Jammeh left the country on exile after refusing calls by West African leaders that he should relinquish power.

An official said West African leaders did not agree to grant Mr. Jammeh immunity during negotiations that convinced Gambia’s long time ruler to flee into exile.

2. Power Generation drops to 2,662 Megawatts

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, said the nation’s power generation capacity dropped from 3,959 megawatts on January 4 to 2,662 megawatts on January 22.

The major cause of the worsening electricity situation across the country is pipeline vandalism.

3. PDP Abandoned Secretariat Project

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has abandoned the construction of its 12-storey new secretariat due to paucity of funds.

The fund raising dinner drew scathing criticisms from other parties which accused the then ruling party of insensitivity by embarking on the project when Nigerians were battling hunger and poverty.

4. Murray falls to Zverev as Federer advances

World Number 1, Andy Murray, is out and his search for the year opening Grand Slam continues to elude the Briton.

He lost to World Number 50, Mischa Zverev, in four sets of 5-7 7-5 2-6 and 4-6.

After the match, Zverev, who has never gotten past the second round of any Grand Slam said, “I was in a little coma”.

Roger Federer, seeded 17th beat fifth seed Nishikori 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-1 4-6 6-3 to keep alive his hopes of an 18th Grand Slam and fifth Australian Open title.

Federer is playing his first competitive event since Wimbledon six months ago following a knee injury.

He will play Mischa Zverev, conqueror of Andy Murray, in the last eight.

5. Ex Senate President joins APC

A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has joined Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr. Nnamani said on Sunday that he joined the APC because of intense demand from his constituents.

President Muhammadu Buhari named him the chairman of the electoral reform committee in October 2016.

See his other reasons here.

6. Presidency replies critic, Junaidu Mohammed

The Presidency has condemned popular northern politician, Junaidu Mohammed, who has been very critical of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidency, in a statement by Garba Shehu, said Mr. Mohammed may be suffering from ‘pathological cynicism’ and should be ignored by Nigerians.

7. Jonathan’s Cousin set to resume work on road project

The contract for the construction of the 13.25 km road was awarded in 2011 to Kakatar Engineering Limited, a company owned by Azibaola Robert, a cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Several months after it was abandoned largely due to the corruption trial of the contractor, work is set to commence on the Apo-Karshi road, in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

8. University explains Memo

The authorities of the Umaru Yar’Ádua University, Katsina, have denied discriminating against Christian students in the approval granted a student religious association to operate on its campus.

A controversial part of the memo which made the document to go viral was the dean’s pronouncement that the “Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) is the only religious association allowed to operate on campus.”

After the memo was shared on social media, the university came under ferocious attacks from many Nigerians, with some commentators saying the guideline was part of government’s plot to Islamise Nigeria.

9. Social Investment Programmes

As the Buhari administration proceeds with the implementation of its Social Investment Programmes, the Federal Government has now released over N375 million this year to feed almost 700,000 primary school pupils in 5 states.

The sum of about N375,434,870 has just been released and paid to 7,909 cooks in those states for the feeding of a total of 677,476 primary school pupils.

See further breakdown here.

10. More Reactions for arrest of PREMIUM TIMES Journalists

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has condemned the recent arrest and detention of the publisher of Premium Times, an online publication, Dapo Olorunyomi, and his judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu, by the police.

Plain-clothed officers stormed the paper’s office Thursday and arrested the publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, and judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu, after conducting a search at the office.