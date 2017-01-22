Ex-Senate President Ken Nnamani joins APC, gives reasons

Related News

A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has joined Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr. Nnamani said on Sunday that he joined the APC because of intense demand from his constituents.

Mr. Nnamani, who led the Senate from 2005 to 2007 as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, quoted a former U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neil to support his argument for joining the APC.

“All politics is local,” Mr. Nnamani told PREMIUM TIMES hours after announcing the move on Sunday evening. “I have to do what my constituents demanded by joining the APC at ward level.”

Mr. Nnamani had been a member of the PDP since it was founded in 1998 until February 2016 when he abruptly severed ties with the party.

“I do not believe I should continue to be a member of the PDP as it is defined today,” Mr. Nnamani said at the time. “This is certainly not the party I joined years ago to help change my country.”

In October 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari named him the chairman of the electoral reform committee.