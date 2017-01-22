Gambia: Barrow thanks Buhari, others; promises transparent, all-inclusive government

Related News

The Gambian President, Adama Barrow, on Saturday thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders for ensuring a successful transfer of power in his country.

Mr. Barrow also promised Gambians he was ready to operate a transparent and all-inclusive administration.

He said this while addressing journalists in Dakar, Senegal.

He said it was about time the country was repositioned to achieve greatness and development.

“The time is now. There cannot be a better time because Gambians had waited for too long for this opportunity to come.

“This government would involve all well meaning citizens irrespective of political leanings and religion to build the country.

“We shall together do this in order to redeem the good image of the country and move it to greater height,” the President said.

Mr. Barrow said the people of Gambia were very happy that the change they yearned for had finally come, adding that all hands must be on deck to develop the country.

He promised to unite all the warring factions for the good and development of the country.

“With unity of purpose a lot can be achieved within the space of little time that everybody can be proud of anytime anywhere.

“With everybody on board, Gambia can become one of the great countries of the world going by its potential and human resources,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the Gambians to give maximum support to the government, adding that he was ready and willing to deliver dividends of democracy to the good people.

“We shall embark on robust policies and programmes where everybody will have equal chance as that is key in democracy.

“We are going to redeem all items in our manifesto for the benefit of the people. Gambia is back and we are ready to move it forward.

“We are also going to encourage people, especially Nigerians to invest in the country and create more employment.

“We will encourage them and other foreign investors to go into production.

“We do not want the idea of buying and selling because, your life will depend on others. So, we will encourage people to go into production,” the President said.

He also assured the people of adequate security, promising to leave a good legacy behind for the people and country.

He expressed delight for the support extended to him during the trying time, adding that the people must remain dogged and resilient for the government to deliver dividends of democracy.

He specially appreciated the role played by Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari and ECOWAS and other international bodies that ensured that his mandate became a reality.

(NAN)