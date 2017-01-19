Gambia: President-elect Barrow to be inaugurated in Senegal

Related News

Gambian President-elect, Adama Barrow, has said he will take the oath of office in Senegal later today.

This came as Google effectively recognised him as the president of Gambia.

President Yahya Jammeh, who has led the country for more than 22 years, has defied all efforts by ECOWAS leaders to get him to step down from office having lost the country’s presidential election on December 1, 2016.

Mr. Jammeh disputed the elections a few days after he initially conceded defeat, citing widespread irregularities.

He has since remained in office, despite threats of military action from his counterparts in ECOWAS.

But Mr. Barrow said in a message posted on his Twitter handle Thursday morning that he will be sworn in at 4:00 p.m. local time in Dakar, the capital of Senegal and urged his supporters to attend the event.

“I would like to inform you that the Inauguration Ceremony is going to take place at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal,” he said.

ECOWAS, the African Union, AU, and many world leaders are also expected to recognise Mr. Barrow as the Gambian President from January 19.

Mr. Barrow, a property developer, was recognised by Google shortly after midnight on November 19, which is the deadline for the expiration of Mr. Jammeh’s tenure.

A search for ‘Gambia president’ now returns Adama Barrow as the first option followed by Yahya Jammeh.