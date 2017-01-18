Today’s top 10 stories

Related News

Dear Readers,

Here are the top 10 trending stories of the day

Violence Erupts in Southern Kaduna

Three people were reported killed and scores injured in renewed violence in a part of Southern Kaduna.

The Kaduna State Government last night announced a 24-hour curfew in the local government based on security reports.

Abuja Airport will be closed

Nigeria’s Senate on Tuesday failed to stop the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for repair work on its runway.

The federal government had announced that the only airport in the country’s capital would be closed from March 8 for six weeks.

Senate finally approves $30 billion loan



The Senate today adopted almost all the proposals sent by the president, contradicting its earlier ruling in December, when it dismissed the documents as “empty”.

The planned borrowing of N2.321 trillion, comprising N1.253 trillion (domestic) and N1.067 trillion (external) in 2017 was also conditionally approved.

IDP Camp Bombing



A federal government delegation led by the Chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari arrived Maiduguri today in respect of Tuesday’s bombing of a displaced persons’ camp in the state.

The MSF, otherwise known as Doctors Without Borders reported that at least 52 people were killed after a Nigerian fighter jet accidentally dropped a bomb on an internally displaced persons, IDP, camp.

One Day to Go for Jammeh



A day before the official end of his tenure, Gambian President Yahya Jammeh declared a 90-day state of emergency.

Mr. Jammeh made the declaration as Nigeria deployed a warship to the coast of the country to put pressure on the long term leader to vacate office and hand over to President-elect Adama Barrow.

Gambian Vice President, Isatou Njie-Saidy today resigned as the country’s vice president. Four ministers earlier resigned. Though Jammeh remains defiant, Senegal and Nigeria moved troops near Gambia in case he refuses to relinquish power.

Senator moves to stall trial



A Nigerian Senator, Joshua Dariye has moved to stall his trial.

In a plan to frustrate his trial, he accused the trial judge, Adebukola Banjoko, of “undisguised bias”.

Mr. Dariye, a serving senator, is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly diverting about N1.162 billion from the state’s Ecological Fund, to private companies and individuals.

PDP Talks Tough



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today said it was not just an opposition party but a government-in-waiting.

The Chairman of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, said PDP would become the ruling party in 2019 if its members did the right thing.

Plateau United shocks Enyimba as FC Ifeanyi Ubah wins



FC Ifeanyi Ubah put up the best display in the Match Day 2 games of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, played across the country on Wednesday.

The Anambra Warriors overpowered MFM FC as they beat the Olukoya Boys 4-0 in what is the biggest score line so far in the league this season.

There was another commanding performance in Jos where Plateau United thrashed former champions Enyimba 3-1.

231 UNILAG Graduates to be awarded First class degrees



231 out of 12,617 graduating students of the University of Lagos (Unilag) will be awarded first class degrees during its 49th convocation scheduled for January 24.

Two of the graduating students attained 5.00 CPGA.

Kaduna govt commended on child health



The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been commended for his leadership in improving child health.

Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, BMGF, gave this assessment when she visited Kaduna today.

Mrs. Gates, whose plane landed at the Kaduna Airport, told the governor that the Gates Foundation also lauded Kaduna State’s drive to improve the range and credibility of data collection.