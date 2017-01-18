PDP talks tough, says it’s ‘government-in-waiting’

Sen.-Ahmed-Makarfi

The Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it was not just an opposition party but a government-in-waiting.

Chairman of National Caretaker Committee of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, said this when he received syndicate reports of the party’s Strategy Review Committee led by Jerry Gana in Abuja.

He said the PDP would become the ruling party in 2019 if its members did the right thing.

“It is in the interest of Nigerians that opposition exists and is strong.

“Nigerians will not expect opposition that behaves in unruly manner; one that will be there to talk down on government all the time.

“I think we should not be unreasonable in our opposition.

“We should use our brains so that when we criticise and bring out alternative ways of doing things, we will convince Nigerians that we are better set of people to rule Nigeria.

“But, if we show that there is no difference, Nigerians will say `no, they are birds of the same feather’.

“That is why we must criticise, using our brain to actually connect with Nigerians so that we can convince them that we are what we say we are,” Mr. Makarfi said.

On reconciliation in the party, the chairman said that the party’s leadership must not withdraw from any opportunity to ‎reconcile with its members.

“We must not close door for reconciliation and negotiation but we must reconcile based on strong position. A unified judgment by Court of Appeal will place us in good stead.’’

He added that it was only the judgment from the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt that the party was waiting for in moving forward.

“We are waiting for judgment that will restore hope.

“How the court will restore that hope is for the will of PDP members to be respected, and we are giving the legal right for us to go ahead to build a virile party.’’

Mr. Markarfi, however, urged the party executive and its organs at the state and local government levels to continue to work while waiting for the court’s decision on its leadership.

He commended the committee for its efforts towards the repositioning of the party, recalling that the committee was self-funded “and this is the kind of sacrifice that PDP needs to rise and fly again’’.

‎Presenting the report earlier, Mr. Gana said the committee would submit its final report at the end of January.

Mr. Gana said the committee also planned to have a brief session with PDP governors and the National Assembly caucus before the submission of the report.

“This is to inform them on some of the issues and recommendations that are contained in the report.

“This is also to accommodate any input they can bring forward so as to bring everybody on board,’’ he said.

The Gana’s committee was set up in November 2016, to evolve ways to reconcile the party leadership crisis and reposition it to win future elections.

(NAN)

  • Kontri Watchers

    DEAR EDITOR,

    Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its sins

    The PDP sounds as if nothing was wrong with the grand thefts its members committed
    against the people of Nigeria, as recently uncovered by the EFCC in several cases.
    This is criminal arrogance that should be condemned by anyone who doesn’t have
    dual nationality and therefore no alternative country to escape should Nigeria fail.

    Anyone with a sense of right and wrong will be horrified by the way PDP has behaved,
    after billions of Naira stolen from the treasury were recovered from its criminal members.
    PDP carries on as if it is not important, and even acts as if theft is wonderful credential.
    No contrition; no internal probe on how the thefts occurred, nothing…..what arrogance!!

  • Jika

    First of all,ensure that there is PDP as a united party before you start dreaming of ‘Government in waiting’.After 16 years of looting and philandering,you still want to come back to do what?It will be a cold day in hell before you guys return through the ballot box.My advise is that you should spent the rest of your days on earth in penitence and remorse instead of thinking about ‘Government in waiting’!!!

    • Mohammed Bello

      These PDP guys can’t stop amazing me at all. They are still looking down on us as if we are a conquered territory ! Never again should we go through the harrowing years they called governance. PDP is still looking at things upside down, let’s hope they survived till 2019.

  • sheyman

    Tell your spokesman Fayose to criticize with his brain and mouth his wide mouth…