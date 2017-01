PHOTO STORY: Fashola briefs Senate on planned closure of Abuja Airport Akin Oyewobi Related News Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN during a Briefing of the Senate on the Planned Closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja Runway for Repairs at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday, 17th January 2017. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (middle) and others during a Briefing of the Senate on the Planned Closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja Runway for Repairs at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday, 17th January 2017. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (middle) and others during a Briefing of the Senate on the Planned Closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja Runway for Repairs at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday, 17th January 2017. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (right) and Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika (left) during a Briefing of the Senate on the Planned Closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja Runway for Repairs at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday, 17th January 2017. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (left), Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang (middle) and Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Goodwill Akpabio(right) during a Briefing of the Senate on the Planned Closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja Runway for Repairs at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday, 17th January 2017. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (left) and Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang(right) during a Briefing of the Senate on the Planned Closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja Runway for Repairs at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday, 17th January 2017.



Now available on

