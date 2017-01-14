Top 5 stories that trended today

Related News

Dear Readers, Here are our top five most followed stories today.

1. Students and school staff abducted

Unknown persons raided the Nigerian-Turkish International School in Isheri, Ogun State, on Saturday and abducted eight persons, including five students and three staff of the college.

2. Again, murder suspects released again

Suspects arrested over the killing last year of an Abuja-based pastor, Eunice Elisha, have been released, police confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES.

This came two months after five suspects accused of murdering a 74-year-old woman, Bridget Agbahime, accused of blasphemy in Kano, were also released.

3. ECOWAS, AU vow “all necessary” action on Jammeh

ECOWAS say it will take all necessary action to enforce the results of the December 1, 2016 presidential election in The Gambia.

President Yahya Jammeh insists he will not step down when his mandate ends next Wednesday.

4. Osinbajo is visiting the Niger Delta

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will lead a high-level delegations of the Federal Government to interact with leaders and representatives of the oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta.

This is in continuation of ongoing outreach efforts of the Buhari administration towards a long-lasting and permanent resolution of the Niger Delta crisis.

The militant group, Niger Delta Avengers, had accused the Nigerian government of stalling peace talks and vowed renewed attacks on oil installations.

5. Gov. Ajimobi taunts LAUTECH students, challenges them “do your worst”

A video has shown the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, in an outburst against protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, saying the prolonged closure of their school “was no big deal“.

The governor had this Monday given students of the institution N500, 000 which led to a commotion as they fought over the largesse.