Osinbajo begins Niger Delta peace tour

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be visiting a number of oil communities across some Niger Delta States starting on Monday.

He will visit Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers State.

His office said the visits are in “further demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s readiness and determination to comprehensively address the Niger Delta situation”

At these visits, Mr. Osinbajo will lead high-level delegations of the Federal Government that will interact with leaders and representatives of the oil-producing communities in continuation of ongoing outreach efforts of the Buhari administration towards a long lasting and permanent resolution of the Niger Delta crisis, a statement signed by the vice president’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said.

Attacks by militant groups in the oil rich region have seen oil production significantly reduced since 2016.

Peace initiatives of the government failed to end the attacks on pipelines and oil and gas platforms.

“The Buhari presidency is fully committed to having an effective dialogue and positive engagement that will end the crisis in the oil-producing areas, and believes that these visits would further boost the confidence necessary for the attainment of peace and prosperity in the areas and the Nigerian nation in general,” the vice president’s office said.