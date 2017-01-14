Osinbajo begins Niger Delta peace tour

Vice-President-Yemi-Osinbajo1

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be visiting a number of oil communities across some Niger Delta States starting on Monday.

He will visit Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers State.

His office said the visits are in “further demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s readiness and determination to comprehensively address the Niger Delta situation”

At these visits, Mr. Osinbajo will lead high-level delegations of the Federal Government that will interact with leaders and representatives of the oil-producing communities in continuation of ongoing outreach efforts of the Buhari administration towards a long lasting and permanent resolution of the Niger Delta crisis, a statement signed by the vice president’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said.

Attacks by militant groups in the oil rich region have seen oil production significantly reduced since 2016.

Peace initiatives of the government failed to end the attacks on pipelines and oil and gas platforms.

“The Buhari presidency is fully committed to having an effective dialogue and positive engagement that will end the crisis in the oil-producing areas, and believes that these visits would further boost the confidence necessary for the attainment of peace and prosperity in the areas and the Nigerian nation in general,” the vice president’s office said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abidilagungun

    Kaabo ooo