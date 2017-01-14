University students impeach department president for alleged N5000 fraud

Related News

Accounting students in Obafemi Awolowo University on Friday removed the president of their departmental association, John Akpan, over an alleged N5000 fraud.

He was said to have committed the fraud by declaring that the department paid N15,000 as gate fee during a visit to a zoo in Ibadan while it was later discovered that the actual fee paid was N10,000.

An investigative committee led by a 400 level student, Ajilore Ayo, set up to look into the allegation against the president confirmed the fraud.

The committee presented its finding to the legislative council of the association during its sitting held at the ICAN Lecture Theatre of the institution.

After deliberations on the report, the speaker, Ajayi Emmanuel, announced the impeachment of the president who was immediately relieved of his duties.

Speaking after the decision, Mr. Akpan maintained he was innocent of the allegations.

“Basically, the speaker doesn’t like me and I am not surprised at the decisions. I will fight this crisis with all I have got”, he said.

Also speaking, the speaker said as Accounting students, their watchword should be justice and integrity and that this was what led to Mr. Akpan’s removal.