Top 10 stories that trended today

Related News

Today has been quite an interesting news day. Here are our top 10 summaries.

MMM returns

MMM, the popular Ponzi scheme announced its return today, and Nigerians appear not ready to heed the government’s warning against investing in the scheme.

The scheme says its members will now be able to pay and receive money in bitcoins, but the government issued a fresh warning on the dangers of investing in bitcoin and other digital currencies.

204 not 808 were killed

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said 204 people have so far been killed in the Southern Kaduna crisis. That’s the first official figure from government.

The Catholic Church had earlier said 808 people were killed as of December 2016, a figure disputed by the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris. Both figures are shocking.

Jammeh not going anywhere just yet

President Yahya Jammeh yesterday in Banjul reiterated his stand that he would not step down as Gambian leader when his mandate ends next Wednesday.

As leaders of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, gather in The Gambia capital, Banjul, in a last ditch effort to persuade him to accept the results of the December election, Jammeh is trying everything to hold onto power.

Mr. Jammeh’s party has asked the court for an order “restraining, the President from preparing, arranging, organising, conducting, partaking or participating in any manner or form in the swearing-in and /or inauguration of Adama Barrow.

Arrested for money laundering in UK, convicted for fraud in Nigeria

Walter Wagbatsoma is currently under house arrest in the United Kingdom where he is accused of money laundering. He was convicted for fraud in a Lagos court today.

Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi, convicted alongside Wagbatsoma for fuel subsidy fraud, fainted in the dock as the judge began to read the sentence for her conviction forcing proceedings to be rescheduled to Monday.

Big Brother returns

Big Brother Naija is back after debuting 10 years ago.

The inaugural edition of Big Brother Naija, held from March 5 to June 4, 2006, with Katung Aduwak emerging as winner of the $100,000 prize money.

Governor apologises to UN

Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima accused the United Nations bodies and 126 other NGOs of misusing funds given to them to help displaced persons, and demanded they quit the state.

The United Nations refuted the governor’s allegations. According to the UN top officer in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, the United Nations and its agencies have reached over 2 million people with humanitarian as against barely 100,000 people as at October 2016.

At first, Mr. Shettima denied making the claims against the UN, but later apologised.

Two UNILAG graduates break record

Two graduating students of the University of Lagos have recorded 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average, CGPA, in the 2015/2016 academic session.

Ayodele Dada recorded same feat in the previous year. He was honoured by the House of Representatives.

Documents back PREMIUM TIMES story on Gambia

The Nigerian Army refuted PREMIUM TIMES’ story on troops deployment to The Gambia if Mr. Jammeh fails to step down when his tenure expires.

Documents seen by this newspaper support our story.

Nigeria’s worst problem

There are three problems in Nigeria right now, according to President Muhammadu Buhari. Insecurity and poor economy are amongst, but corruption is the “very worst”.

Super Eagle to battle South Africa, Libya

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will battle South Africa and Libya in their bid to return to competing at the biennial Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2019.

This year’s AFCON begins on Saturday in Libreville, Gabon.