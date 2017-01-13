Gambia: AU will not recognise Jammeh as President from January 19

Photo credit: citifmonline.com

The African Union will cease to recognise Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh as the nation’s legitimate president as of January19.

It is the date he is due to hand power to Adama Barrow, the winner of the December 1 election.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council made this declaration after a meeting in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

The council also warned of “serious consequences in the event that his action causes any crisis that could lead to political disorder, humanitarian and human rights disaster, including loss of innocent lives and destruction of properties”.

The AU declaration came on a day that President Muhammadu Buhari led a delegation of West African leaders to Banjul, Gambian capital, with the aim of persuading the soldier turned politician, to hand over power to Barrow.Buhari-other-leaders-meet-Barrow-e1481687789265

Mr. Jammeh’s political party, in the latest gambit, has gone to court to halt the inauguration of Mr. Barrow, on the basis that Mr. Jammeh’s challenge of the electoral result, has not been decided by the country’s Supreme Court.

The case was adjourned for months, because the court could not form a quorum.

Meanwhile, opposition politicians are trying to offer some carrots to encourage Mr. Jammeh to leave power peacefully.

  • R.Ess. Kay

    Once again the so-called JUDICIARY is the shame of an African country.
    In Nigeria no fewer than two Supreme Court Judges face criminal trial for bribery and corruption.
    In Ivory Coast foreign troops from France fired rifle shots to nullify the decision of Ivorian Supreme Court.
    Here again the African Union takes the same stance, that the courts in African countries are very useless.
    By law, an election in The Gambia is not complete until validated by the Supreme Court, but see that law!
    The African Union obviously has no faith in the judiciary and instead passes over the heads of the Judges.