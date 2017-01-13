UPDATE: Nine dead as NEMA confirms suicide bomber had baby strapped on her back

Related News

At least nine people were killed when three female suicide bombers struck in Madagali, Adamawa State, on Friday, a rescue agency has said.

The National Emergency Management Agency also confirmed that one of the three female suicide bombers died with a baby strapped on her back.

PREMIUM TIMES reported residents as saying three suicide bombers blew up themselves while approaching a security check point, where vehicles are stopped and screened before being allowed into the town.

“This morning the suicide bombers blew up themselves after they were intercepted by local vigilantes stationed at the check point and already two vigilantes lost their lives in the process,” Ladi Musa, a local resident, said.

The Coordinator of NEMA for Adamawa and Taraba Operation Office, Sa’ad Bello, who confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria said that the nine dead included the suicide bombers.

“So far we have nine dead including the three female suicide bombers, while 14 others sustain various degree of injuries,” Mr. Bello said.

Also confirming the development, the Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, ADSEMA, Haruna Furo, said that normalcy has returned to the area.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa Government has condemned the incident and urged the public to be more vigilant and report suspicious persons, objects and movements to security agencies.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, said that the injured had been taken to Michika General Hospital for medical attention.

Mr. Sajoh assured that government had made all necessary arrangement to cater for the injured and their relations staying with them at the hospital.