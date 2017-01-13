MMM: SEC warns Nigerians against investing in Bitcoins, other digital currencies

MMM pic 2

Nigerians have been warned against investing in digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Swisscoin and OneCoin.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, disclosed this in a public notice on its website on Thursday, stating that none of the individuals or companies promoting the use of the currencies is recognised by it or any other regulatory agency in Nigeria.

The commission stressed the risks and possibilities of investors losing their money to such investments being promoted by these companies, including fraudulent pyramid schemes.

This comes in the wake of the return of Nigeria’s leading Ponzi scheme, MMM Nigeria, which had earlier placed a one-month ban on all withdrawals from December 13, 2016.

Upon resumption, the scheme introduced the use of bitcoins as part of its payment options, citing bitcoin’s steady growth in value as a reason for participants to adopt the currency.

However, SEC advised the public to exercise extreme caution with regard to digital currencies as a vehicle of investments.

“The public should also be aware that any investment opportunities promoted by these persons, companies or entities are likely to be of a risky nature with a high risk of loss of money, while others may be outright fraudulent pyramid schemes,” the regulatory body noted.

SEC added that, “Given that these instruments and the persons, companies or entities that promote them have neither been authorized, nor any guidelines/regulations developed for them by any of the regulatory authorities in Nigeria, there is no protection available to users or investors in these virtual currencies from financial losses if the virtual currencies fail or the companies promoting them go out of business.

“The public and consumers of financial services are further advised that before making any investment or entering into any financial services transaction they should ascertain that the entity with whom the investment or transaction is being made is authorized by the commission or other financial services regulatory authority as applicable to provide such services.”

The Nigerian Insurance Commission, NDIC, in conjunction with Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, had earlier set up a committee to study the trending digital currency, ‘Bitcoin’.

According to the NDIC managing director, Umaru Ibrahim, the commission would look at the advantages and disadvantages of the currency and what it means for the payment systems in Nigeria as well as safety and security of customers.

Mr. Ibrahim said this at the 2016 Workshop for Financial Correspondents in Kaduna.

Such digital currencies, otherwise known as Cryptocurrency, is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions and to control the creation of additional units of the currency.

Bitcoin became the first decentralized cryptocurrency in 2009.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Kevin Peter

    How ignorant! The world of digital currency unlike fiat money has come to stay. What SEC has forgotten to note is that digital currencies like bitcoin are decentralized with no central government control all over the world. Just like the internet being embraced on a daily basis, digital currencies depend on the forces of demand and supply, far different from the so called Ponzy schemes where they rob Peter to pay Paul. If America had its way, there’s no how they could have allowed bitcoin to overtake dollar in value currently hovering over $800 to just one bitcoin! The truth is that digital currency is a game changer giving signals that fiat currencies – dollars, pounds euros and nairas will give way to a more acceptable medium of exchange where government control and high charges would no longer be in vogue. Today, we have people doing their shopping’s from the comfort of their rooms with ease due to technology. To understand digital currency better, a phone recharge pin sent by text from Kaduna to someone in Lagos is a classical example of digital currency. It lives among us but unfortunately, our ignorant colleagues in such vital organs of government are living in the dark!