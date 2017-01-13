Fuel subsidy convict ‘faints’ forcing judge to postpone sentencing

lagos-high-court

A judge has deferred the sentencing of fuel subsidy convicts till Monday after Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi, one of the convicts, fainted.

A Lagos High Court on Friday convicted Walter Wagbatsoma, Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi, and their company Ontario Oil and Gas on an eight-count amended charge of fraud.

The defendants were found guilty on each of the eight counts.

The third defendant, Babafemi Fakuade, was, however, discharged and acquitted.

The judge had taken a 30-minute break ahead of an expected sentencing, but suspended after Ms. Ugo-Nnadi fainted.

