Two Nigerian Army officers die in IED explosion in Borno

A counter-attack by the Nigerian Army against Boko Haram turned deadly on Thursday morning after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists exploded in Borno State, leaving one Nigerian Army captain and a lieutenant dead, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The bomb went off in Golgore River Bank in Damboa Local Government Area in central Borno State at about 11:15 a.m., military sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

The two officers affected were part of eight officers and 144 soldiers attached to the Nigerian Army 27 Brigade Task Force deployed to Talala General Area to clear Boko Haram remnants as part of a counter attack planned following last Saturday attack on soldiers in Buni Yadi, Yobe State, sources said.

About 31 members of the local vigilante are working with the troops to clear insurgents from the area.

We are withholding the identity of the two affected officers because military insiders said their family had not been informed of the development.

The wheel of a T-72 armoured tank used by the troops was also damaged by the terrorists, forcing all the remaining officers and soldiers to withdraw from the area with immediate effect.

They have now retreated to the 27 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Buni Yadi, this newspaper understands.

Army spokesman, Sani Usman, did not answer PREMIUM TIMES’ repeated calls for comments Thursday afternoon.

The attack came barely a few days after insurgents carried out a “surprise attack” attack in Buni Yadi.

The Army reportedly confirmed the attack occurred on Saturday evening but was repelled.