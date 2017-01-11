Nigeria severs diplomatic relations with Taiwan, closes Abuja office

Taiwan flag
Taiwan flag

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it would no longer recognise Taiwan as a country but rather pledged support for One China.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this while answering questions after a joint news conference with the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

Mr. Onyeama said Nigeria had withdrawn all diplomatic relations with Taiwan as a country, adding that Taiwanese office in Abuja would be shut down and relocated to Lagos.

According to him, Nigeria has communicated Taiwan and they are moving to Lagos as soon as possible.

“Taiwan will stop enjoying any privileges because it is not a country that is recognised under international law and under the position we have taken internationally we recognise the people of China.

“Taiwan will not have any diplomatic representation in Nigeria and also they will be moving to Lagos to the extent that they function as a trade mission with a skeletal staff.

“Chinese Government does not oppose trading with Taiwan as long as there is no formal contact with the Government that will suggest recognition of Taiwan as sovereign country,” he said.

According to him, China does not oppose relationship with Taiwan in the level of trade but not on government to government level.

The minister, however, said that Nigeria was not pressurised to take the decision, noting that the recognition accorded Taiwan was a diplomatic anomaly  on the side of Nigeria.

He said Nigeria recognised the People’s Republic of China as country because Nigeria was one the leading African nations that fought for China to reclaim its seat at the UN Security Council from Taiwan.

He said the step being taken was to right the wrong that one could not specifically say how it came.

“It was not very clear how it got into Nigeria system – an arrangement for the Taiwan for a trade mission.

“And in grating the right of the trade mission it did not accurately reflect the nature of relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan,” he said.

Mr. Onyeama said the country took the decision to remove any iota of doubt in the mind of the Chinese people.

He said on the issue of building trust, the international community had embraced one China and China is a member of the United Nations and we don’t want to leave any doubt on the issue.

The minister stressed that Nigeria would adhere to it completely and there is no ambiguity at all.

He said Nigeria as a nation would do everything to realise the One China Policy as well as any effort that would promote the peace and well being of the People’s Republic of China.

According to Onyeama, China is one of the countries that have been in full support of reforms in the UN that would see Africa having two seats at the UN Security Council, as such deserved to be supported in her unification drive of One China. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Victor

    Lolz. China flexing. Money talks bullshit works

  • El Patron

    OK so when are the billions arriving?

    • Mufu Ola

      Expect alert from your bank!

    • Kevin Thorpe

      You should ask China this question. China and Nigeria established formal diplomatic relations in 1971. That’s 46 years ago! Not sure what this news article is talking about…

      • Arabakpura

        Are you really implying that the Taiwanese entity in Abuja is a phantom?

  • Eze

    you see what borrowing has caused??? the insanity of our leaders get worst when money is at stake. what a shame on nigeria and china for flexing muscles with little Taiwan. may God be with the Poeple of Republic of Taiwan. Amen

    • Carlos

      Yes, this is all about money. Indeed, Nigeria has degenerated into a tart for China because of US$20 billion loan. Taiwan never had any diplomatic office in Nigeria, it was IBB that approved the trade office to ease the plight of Nigeria businessmen who wish to do business in Taiwan. At governmental level, there have been no contacts between Nigeria and Taiwan.

    • Arabakpura

      Taiwan ceased to be a sovereign in 1992 when UN recognized PRC over ROC! Taiwan discontinued from being a member of the UN! You should rather be appalled that you have had incompetent leaders who didn’t keep up with the world and this is showing in every facet of our development! It’s truly a very big shame and ignorance is still stamped all over the majority of Nigerian citizens!

  • Steve

    If Nigeria wants to be China’s whore then that’s their shame. Taiwan still stands proud.

    • Kevin Thorpe

      But Taiwan doesn’t have diplomatic ties with Nigeria to begin with!!!

      • Arabakpura

        Why did they allow and have been according them recognition in Abuja! I believe the story since it was a joint briefing by The Nigerian and Chinese foreign ministers! Our people are always docile! This was what they attempted to do on the Morocco and the SADR conflict!

        • Peter_Edo

          because of PDP and former PDP military heads of state we had…

  • Kevin Thorpe

    This is FAKE NEWS. Nigeria broke diplomatic relations with Taiwan (in favor of establishing ties with China) in 1971. That is over 45 years ago!!! Not sure what’s going on with news reporters in Nigeria???

    • tell em!

    • Arabakpura

      The one China policy disregarding Taiwanization was accepted by the UN in 1992; so which one are you talking about?

  • Arabakpura

    This is the simple reason why Nigeria had not made any headway with all the hobnobbing that it’s being doing with China! It is very strange that we’ve had foreign ministry and ministers and this never crossed their minds or have we been discountenancing China? It is currently a great force to deal with!

    This is also another reason why China is warring with Donald Trump; for taking a call from the ROC president and attempting to accord Taiwan the status of a parallel china!

  • LionHeart

    All because of a China that cannot be trusted.

  • mike

    Who cares if they close an office or not. They severed diplomatic relations a long time ago. Fake news.

    • Julius

      Its fake news when the foreign affairs minister made the announcement at a press conference ? What da hell is wrong with you haters ? Damn son, find something else to hate and bytch about

      • mike

        Fake because they said “sever diplomatic relations”. That was done Decades ago, not just recently. News articles these days have to overstate things just for ppl to read them.

        • Julius

          Old news, maybe. Fake ? naw!!

    • Artful ºDodger

      Another igbo moron in perpetual wailing mode. Wail onnnmn….

  • tbt

    Nigerians are 419 from government to the people. This another big 419 to get $20Billion from China. Thank God Fayose have already warn China on impending 419 Buhari is planning against China.

    • Peter_Edo

      you dull sha…

    • TitoTX

      Please go and refund all the money your parents spent on your schooling, you have wasted every $ of it by this your senseless comment. Just to display hatred for PMB and FGN, you now took your stupidity to a new low.
      Go and study better and be informed, how much is US planning to borrow from China too for toeing same line? smh

    • Powerlessconscious

      I pity for your brain sha.

    • Julius

      You are not making any sense !

    • Artful ºDodger

      Who is fayose to warn China? Igbo dude, wail along joor!

  • Ncustom Akhigbe

    +2347035322790 BREAKING NEWS!! CLEAN VEHICLEs F0R SALE
    AT AFF0RDABLE PRICES AND IN A G00D W0RKING,
    RECRUITMENT FORM IS OUT FOR SALES C0NDITI0N,

  • westman

    This is the chance.
    While some are being scammed because of false promise of 1000% return in 20 minutes. We are making cool cash in Ultimate cycler. Our Group is acclaimed the best Ultimate Cycler group in Nigeria. I registered 5days ago and I just got paid 50k today. Ultimate cycler is tested,tried and trusted. Register with our group today and make cool cash. Whatsapp +2348063667191

  • Hillary Clintub

    Good to see there’s still a market for black slaves. China is stocking up while the price is still cheap.