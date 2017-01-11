Boko Haram: Nigeria Air Force jets consume N28.5 million fuel in one week – Official

Related News

The Nigeria Air Force has spent about N28.5 million to deploy its fighter jets to various Boko Haram locations in Northern Nigeria in the last 7 days.

The jets carried out 43 attack missions during the period, officials said.

The officials spoke at a weekly briefing by Lucky Irabor, a major general and Theatre Commander of the Army’s operations in Borno.

Wednesday’s briefing was also attended by Charles Owoh, an air commodore who spoke for the Air Force, and Muhammed Ibrahim, a commodore who spoke for the Navy.

In the last one week, the Air Force aircraft flew a distance of 29 hours and 44 minutes, using over 111,735 litres of aviation fuel valued at N28.5 million.

The Air Force said the air raids helped dislodge the Boko Haram from identified locations leading to the death of many of them.

Similarly, Mr. Ibrahim said the Navy has mobilised its personnel and equipment to the shores of Lake Chad to help troops traverse the area in search of fleeing Boko Haram insurgents.