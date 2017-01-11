10 Top Stories that Trended Today

he Army, today in a press briefing said some of the missing

1. Premium Times and the threat of the generals

Today has been a busy news day. Here’s a roundup of today’s top stories

In what looked like a final blow to Gambian President Yahya Jammeh’s hold on power, the Gambian Supreme Court was unable to hear his case. The court lacked judges and was unable to gather the required number of judges to sit over the suit challenging the elections

Five judges are required by the court to adjudicate on matters brought before it. But only one judge is currently available and he is the country’s Chief Judge, Emmanuel Fagbenle, a Nigerian.

The Nigerian Chief Justice, Walter Onnoghen declined an emergency request for judges made to Nigeria. Gambia has often borrowed judges from Nigeria or Sierra Leone to adjudicate on cases.

Mr. Jammeh, is now seeking to reconcile with winner, Adama Barrow. See how he is doing it

3. Second Niger Bridge and a resurrection

A former governor had alleged that the previous administration frivolously spent $700 million, and claimed the money was missing We are watching this project closely and will provide you with updates as they become available.

4. A Tearful Goodbye from Obama

The speech delivered by U.S. President, Barack Obama today , declared his time as president the honour of his life. He urged Americans to stand up for U.S. values and reject discrimination as the country transitions to a new era in leadership. Tears flowed. Emotion soared. As Mr. Obama spoke.

5. Leave we don’t want you anymore

Today, Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima, accused the UN and 126 other NGOs of enriching selves in the name of providing service to victims of Boko Haram in his state.

He said, “We have become a cash cow; and people are smiling their ways to the banks from the agony of our people.”

6. Ekweremadu may be Next

Today, Mr. Ndume decried the way he was ousted and claimed anybody could be next. And here is why he thinks it could be Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

7. Fuel scarcity looms



The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), today began a three-day nationwide warning strike over unresolved labour issues with multinationals operating in the oil and gas industry.

They had earlier suspended the strike last December.

We hope the relevant authorities yield to their demands or find a common ground.

8. A bribe. A SAN. And a judge.



A federal judge, Adeniyi Ademola, and his wife conspired to collect gratification from a company , Joe Agi and associates, belonging to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi, to the tune of N30 million, in March 2015, federal prosecutors alleged. The suspects are seeking accelerated hearing

Joe Agi, was today arraigned and charged for bribing Justice Ademola . He is also accused of giving a BMW vehicle, worth N8.5 million to the judge, to influence to skew judgment in his favour.

We recommend that you follow this story closely.

9. The Deadly Cross

Illegal migrants from Nigeria account for 21 per cent of the total 171, 299 immigrants that braved the Mediterranean odds to arrive Italy in 2016.



About 36,000 crossed the Mediterranean Sea to Italy in 2016 , with most of them claiming they were running away from Boko Haram insurgency or the Niger Delta crisis.

The Nigerian government regarded the high number of Nigerians seeking asylum abroad as “ mind boggling and embarrassing”

10. Another Appointment by Buhari

It seems this is a season of hiring and firing for President Muhammadu Buhari. Today, he approved the appointment of Faisal Shuaib as Executive Secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Mr. Shuaib , a medical doctor and public health specialist, is currently a Senior Programme Officer, Africa, for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, at Seattle, United States.