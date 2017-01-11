Dasukigate: Ex-PDP spokesperson Metuh wants Dasuki as witness

Related News

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, has indicated his desire to present a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, as a defence witness in court.

Mr. Metuh’s lawyer, Emeka Etiaba, made this known on Wednesday when he drew the attention of the trial judge, Okon Abang, to an application filed in December for the judge to sign a subpoena to that effect.

Mr. Dasuki has been held by the State Security Service, SSS, for several months despite various courts ordering he be released on bail. The subpoena requested by Mr. Metuh’s lawyer would have mandated the SSS to present Mr. Dasuki in court as a defence witness.

According to Mr. Etiaba, Mr. Dasuki is a key element in the charge preferred against Mr. Metuh and his (Dasuki’s) appearance in court was critical in driving home the case of the defence.

However, responding to Mr. Etiaba’s request, Mr. Abang asked that the defence liaise with the prosecution and reach out to the operatives of the SSS under whose custody Mr. Dasuki has been held.

“When you raised this matter earlier, I told you to liaise with the prosecution and reach out to the authority holding Col. Dasuki. I am sure they will oblige you. Talk to the prosecution,” Mr. Abang said.

The counsel to the second defendant, Tochukwu Onwugbufor, while speaking on the matter, said according to law, the judge had a duty to sign the subpoena to order anybody to appear before him to give evidence on a case.

He said such responsibility, under the law, lies with the judge and not with parties in the matter.

Mr. Abang, however, refused the application and adjourned the matter to February 20 to 24 for daily hearing.