Ex-Gov. Shema appears in court for alleged misappropriation of funds

Photo: pulse.ng
Photo: pulse.ng

The immediate former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, has appeared in court for alleged financial misappropriation during his tenure as governor.

Mr. Shema was arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Bako by the Katsina state government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday.

He, however, did not take plea.

Earlier, EFCC counsel, Jibrin Samuel, had urged the court to remand Mr. Shema in prison so that they could have access to him at will.

Mr. Samuel asked that the administrative bail earlier given to Mr. Shema be revoked, saying he had shown some signs of not reporting to the commission.

The defence counsel, Joseph Daudu, however, objected to the prayer of the EFFC counsel to have his client remanded in prison custody.

Mr. Daudu argued that the state High Court had no jurisdiction to try his client, adding that Mr. Shema should be allowed to go home until the case had been appropriately filed.

The trial judge, Mr. Bako, ruled that it was premature for the EFCC counsel to pray for the detention of the ex-governor in prison.

He advised both sides to take the case slowly in order to have a decent trial, and adjourned the case till Feb. 7 for mention.

NAN reports that the state government had alleged illegal diversion of state funds during Mr. Shema’s tenure. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.