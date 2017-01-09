Bakare speaks on Adeboye’s exit, Southern Kaduna crisis

Related News

Tunde Bakare, the convener, Save Nigeria Group, SNG, on Monday urged church leaders to demonstrate exemplary leadership by complying with the laws of the land.

Mr. Bakare gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Lagos on the sidelines of his State of the Nation Broadcast at his Latter Rain Assembly, End-Time Church.

He was reacting to the recent Financial Regulation Council code for church leaders.

The FRC rule established by the Financial Reporting Council, Nigeria, Act No 6, 2011, stipulates a maximum period of 20 years for heads of registered churches, mosques and civil society organisations.

He said Jesus is the owner of the church and not a General Superintendent or General Overseer.

“I do not work in Financial Reporting Council. Nobody has served me any notice.

“I’m a trained lawyer and I try to be law-abiding, but that is not to say that any of the people mentioned has not been law-abiding.

“But whether we like it or not, one day we`ll have to leave office.

“You can’t go on forever.

“This is the way I want you to see what happened to Pastor Adeboye – that God granted him Grace, for so many people they will collapse before they know when to leave.

“But to have someone succeed you in your life time and to continue when you have mentored that person is a great achievement.

“Whether you are a General Superintendent or General Overseer, Jesus is the owner of the church not any of us and if He wants to do things to see Nigeria change, it must begin from the House of God; we must live by example.

“So, I think what he did was noble. Whether we like it or not, it is the way to go.

“There is nothing to fear in complying with law and regulation; we must not be a lawless people.

“So, we must live by example and what has happened is good for all.”

In obedience to the FRC’s directive, Mr. Adeboye resigned as the general overseer of the Redeemed Church Nigeria but continues to oversee the global arm of the church.

The council, which is under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, is responsible for, among others, developing and publishing accounting and financial reporting standards to be observed in the preparation of financial statements of public entities in Nigeria and for related matters.

One of the rules stipulates a maximum period of 20 years for the heads of all registered churches, mosques and civil society organisations.

The Governance Code 2016 of the Act encompasses three sectors: the private, the public and not-for-profit.

It is the not-for-profit sector, sometimes referred to as the Benevolent Sector, the Third Sector or the Civil Society Sector, that religious bodies fall under.

This is covered by section 9.1., which states: “The Founder or Leader of a NFPO occupies a special position in the Organisation and is committed to the success and longevity of the NFPO.’

Accordingly, a founder or Leader should not take on too many responsibilities in the organisation or have an indefinite term in the running of the organisation.‎

On the killings in Southern Kaduna, the cleric assured that measures have been put in place to ensure that peace is restored in that part of the state.

“I did not only pay a visit to Kafanchan physically, I went there to meet with the elders of Kafanchan.

“I also, by God`s grace, arranged a meeting between the elders of Kafanchan and the Governor (Nasir El-Rufai) in the Governor`s office in Kaduna.

“I can assure you that peace will return to Southern Kaduna.

“The bloodletting will stop and right now, they`ve posted two battalions of soldiers there to stay in the forest where these men that were attacking them had been coming through.

“And there are some other things I know that made me say peace will return there.

“So, let me just leave it there. CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria) may have its own position; PFN may have theirs.

“All things will work together for the good of our country and especially, Kaduna State.“

