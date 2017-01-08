Nigerians are suffering, reshuffle your cabinet now, Pastor Bakare tells Buhari

Pastor Tunde Bakare
Nineteen months into his administration, President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘change’ slogan has become a sad reality for Nigerians, a preacher has said.

Tunde Bakare, founder of Latter Rain Assembly and former ally of the president, said on Sunday during his annual state of the nation speech in Lagos that “it is unfortunate” that the ‘change’ mantra “that was once the rallying cry for progressive development has now become associated with retrogression and suffering.”

Mr. Bakare, a politician and former vice presidential candidate to Mr. Buhari in his failed 2011 bid, said the hard times Nigerians are grappling with are the consequences of the policies of the Buhari administration.

Mr. Bakare said the policies, especially on exchange and interest rates, should be discarded forthwith and more pragmatic ones be implemented instead.

“To begin with, the confusing and discriminatory multiple dollar to naira exchange rates – favourable to some and not so favourable to others, and without doubt confusing for potential investors – must be discarded while a more reliable and predictable exchange rate, mutually beneficial to our people and economy and attractive to foreign investors, should be put in place,” Mr. Bakare said.

“Similarly, prohibitive and punitive interest rates must be lowered in order to liberate the creative ingenuity of our people as well as encourage those who can access mortgages at affordable rates to become homeowners, especially if our Pension Scheme is up-to-date and robust.

“The multiplier effect of the removal of these bottlenecks in our economy will cushion the effect of the current recession on our people,” the preacher said.

Mr. Bakare also decried alarming levels of inflation in the country, which he said had seen the prices of everything —from staple food supplies to electronic appliances and automobiles — skyrocketed.

He said this year will be crucial in the life of the current government, warning the president to immediately reshuffle his cabinet because “we have no more time to waste.”

“Mr. President must galvanise his team to get the job done; square pegs in round holes must be removed or put in appropriate places; the wicked who surround the righteous must be led away from the presence of the king. Those who cannot stand the heat must get out of the kitchen.

“It is time to demonstrate leadership, wise judgment and astute public policy that guarantees stable and prosperous nationhood upon a foundation of peace; it is time to build a well-ordered nation with strong institutions dispensing justice; it is time to arise with patriotic zeal to build a great nation such that, years from now, generations yet unborn will look back at their history, not with disdain, but with gratitude to God that our generation preceded theirs.

“May 2017 be the year we look into the future with the eyes of faith and take steps to accomplish all that we know is possible,” Mr. Bakare said.

But he gave the president a pass mark on counterterrorism and internal security.

“On insecurity, Nigerian Security Tracker 10, a portal of the United States Council on Foreign Relations, which maps violence in Nigeria, reported a decline in deaths per month from violence perpetuated by a combination of state and non-state actors, including Boko Haram, from 767 deaths in May 2015 when this government came into power, to 250 deaths in December 2016, nineteen months into the administration.

“The group’s capacity had also diminished significantly from the control of 13 local governments just before the 2015 elections to a resort to suicide attacks by the turn of 2016.

“Under this administration, 21 of the abducted Chibok girls were also released to their parents in October 2016, and, last Friday, Rakiya Abubakar, the latest rescued Chibok schoolgirl, was reunited with her parents in Abuja,” Mr. Bakare said.

  • Höly Wähala

    @Pastor Bakare…
    Stop watering stones! Buhari is playing Russian Roulette with the lives of Nigerians and only makes U-turns after his policies have failed. He knows nothing but meddles into everything without recourse to common sense advises, Buhari makes, “deliberate mistakes” (Emir Sanusi) and should have re-shuffled his Cabinet the moment Nigeria’s economy slipped into the coma called recession. This Cabinet cannot attract investors because of lack of technical know-how and visionless Ministers with wrong portfolios. Babatunde Fowler’s only idea of creating wealth for the Govt is to senselessly increase and broaden our tax burdens on Nigerians in times of hyper-inflation, he should be replaced kia-kia with a truly proven technocrat. Finally, maybe, monetary policy should be removed from the CBN and included in the job description of the Minister of Finance such that there’s is synergy in fiscal and monetary policy regimes without all these confusions. Bottom line, President Buhari must act quick to stem Nigerians dying like flies due to deliberate mistakes… Haba!

    • GeeString

      @disqus_CmTqWyMjJb:disqus

      First of all, let’s say the first truth. Buhari’s Ministerial cabinet is the worst in the history of Nigeria.
      Where is the man or woman of un-impeachable reputation for honesty in that ramshackle cabinet?
      Is it Kayode Fayemi who can’t think properly from premise to conclusion Nigerians call CHANGE?

      Kayode Fayemi is just a rogue academician who wrote the APC manifesto of absolute nonsense.
      Kayode Fayemi said Buhari will give 1.5 trillion Naira out in cash to 25 million poor people as dole.
      But Nigeria’s federal budget is 4.5 trillion Naira a year; and that means one-third will be doled out.

      Does that sound like a thought-process? Does that even sound like a university graduate’s thinking?
      With half-idiots like that in Buhari’s federal ministerial cabinet, Boko Haram can hardly be defeated.
      Or can any good thinking stop Nigeria’s rapid fall into utter economic destruction, as we see today.

  • princegab

    I for one has no pass marks for this administration yet because, the failure of anti graft war reverses all the good inputs so far made. Pmb must unchain self from hijackers and go back to the embrace of the progressives who brought him to power.

    • Questo

      Four [4] QUESTIONS forPresident Buhari

      • Why have you run away from telling the public how Raji Fashola and Rotimi Amaechi
      qualified as Ministers under the anti-corruption standard you announced yourself?

      • Is Raji Fashola not known to you since September 3rd as an accused criminal
      under investigation by the ICPC for stealing?

      • Is Rotimi Amaechi not known to since September 3rd as an accused criminal under
      investigation by the ICPC for stealing?

      • Have you sought and received informed legal advice that you are violating the
      United Nations Convention Against Corruption by your corrupt appointments of
      Raji Fashola and Rotimi Amaechi; and, if not, why not, and if yes, where is the
      redress Nigerians are entitled from the legal advice you received?

      • Dadus

        LAI MOHAMMED IS TOO LOCAL TO SPEAK FOR A LOCAL GOVERNMENT.

        HIS PRESS STATEMENTS ARE GHOST WRITTEN AND LACK CREDIBILITY.