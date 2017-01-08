Don’t go to Gambia, U.S. warns citizens

The United States on Saturday warned its citizens against visiting the Gambia.

It told those there to consider leaving the country, citing the risk of unrest as President Yahya Jammeh digs in despite losing an election.

“The US Department of State warns US citizens against travel to The Gambia because of the potential for civil unrest and violence in the near future,” the statement said.

It said the supreme court hearing on January 10 of Mr Jammeh’s challenge to the result that elected his rival Adama Barrow was a potential flashpoint for violence.

“US citizens should consider departing on commercial flights and other transportation,” the statement said.

Mr. Jammeh has vowed to remain in power despite losing to Mr. Barrow.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is currently leading ECOWAS mediation to get Mr. Jammeh to quit by January 19 when Mr. Barrow was scheduled to be sworn in.

