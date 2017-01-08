10 things to know about new Redeemed Church’s Nigeria overseer

Related News

Joseph Obayemi on Saturday assumed an exalted position in one of the world’s fastest growing churches: The Redeemed Christian Church of God, which has its presence in 190 countries of the world.

Mr. Obayemi was named national overseer for the church in Nigeria.

Since August 2014, when Pastor Adeboye announced changes in RCCG’s hierarchy and promoted some of the church’s senior ministers to cope with the challenges of growth, no one saw him stepping aside as general overseer in Nigeria, anytime soon.

Here are 10 things you must know about RCCG’s overseer in Nigeria, Mr. Obayemi

1. He was the Special Assistant to the General Overseer (Finance) PICR Region II

2. He was the pastor in charge of the church’s Region 2.

3. He was also the national chairman of the newly-formed Redeemer’s Men Fellowship.

4. He was a member of the church’s governing council and was admitted into the board in August 2014.

5. Mr. Obayemi was once the pastor of Green Pastures Arena, Lagos Province 8 Hqtrs, 33, Market Street, Somolu.

6. He was one of the seven new Assistant General Overseers appointed in August 2016.

7. He also headed the board of governors, House fellowship of the RCCG body.

8. He is a close confidant of Pastor Adeboye and always represents him at various official occasions.

9. Mr. Obayemi represented General Overseer of the church, Enoch Adeboye, at a church service organised in honour of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on May 30, 2015 at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

10. He is married to Victoria Obayemi, also a pastor.