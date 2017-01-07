Pastor Adeboye writes Redeemed Church pastors, explains new RCCG structure – SEE LETTER

Related News

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, has written to leaders of the church worldwide explaining his reason for stepping down as leader of the Nigerian branch of the church.

In the letter, he also unveiled the new leadership structure for the church in Nigeria, explaining that he would remain the overall leader of the denomination worldwide.

Earlier, the church had clarified that Mr. Adeboye was neither retiring nor stepping down as the leader of the church worldwide.

A statement signed by Leke Adeboye, the pastor’s son and personal assistant, advised all members of RCCG to understand the new structure and go about their service to God and humanity in holiness and soul winning.

He also appealed to members to educate people around them and not spread inaccurate information stressing that Mr. Adeboye remains the General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide.