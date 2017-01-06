Probe panel asks ex-Bauchi Governor, Yuguda, to account for N213 billion

Related News

The committee set up to audit major contracts awarded by the administration of former governor Isa Yuguda of Bauchi State in Ministries, Agencies and Departments, MDAs, has asked the former governor to account for over N213 billion said to have been expended by his administration.

Presenting the committee’s report to Governor Mohammed Abubakar on Friday, the Chairman, Salihu Abubakar, said most of the major contracts awarded by the past administration in all the MDAs investigated were either not completed while payments have been made or not executed at all.

He also said the contracts were either “over-inflated, poorly executed or due process not followed in their awards, while in others, contractors were overpaid without any acceptable reason or explanation”.

The Chairman lamented that the amount claimed to have been expended by the past administration in executing projects did not tally with the records of amount that accrued to the state from June 2007 to May 2015 from the Federation Accounts as contained in documents obtained from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

He said from the local governments’ contributions to the Office of the Accountant General in respect of joint projects, Mr. Yuguda, his former commissioners for local government affairs, former special advisers, former permanent secretaries and former accountants general or their representatives, as signatories to the JAAC accounts, are to account for N16 billion.

On several “unjustified cash withdrawals” made from the accounts of the Ministry of Local Government Affairs by Mohammed Musa, the Cashier to JAAC Account, the Committee recommended that former commissioners in the ministry, Idris Halilu and Abubakar Faggo; retired Permanent Secretaries, Ado Santurakin Pali and Hudu Ari; special advisers in the ministry, former accountants general, or their representatives, being co-signatories to the JAAC accounts, as well as the Director, Finance and Accounts, Aliyu Mohammed, are to account for N3.5 billion.

“Within the period under review, the Committee discovered huge payments made in the Ministry for Local Government Affairs without appropriate payment vouchers,” he said.

He also said the committee had no option than to consequently recommend that all former commissioners be asked to account for N96 billion, while special advisers, permanent secretaries, internal auditors, cashiers, directors of finance in the ministry and visiting auditors to the ministry be made to account for N8 billion.

Similarly, the committee wants N88.2 billion, being amount illegally remitted from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs from its Federation Account Allocations to various MDAS from June 2007 to May 2015, to be recovered from Mr. Yuguda and other past top government officials.

The committee further recommended that over N1.4 billion be recovered from some companies such as Triacta, JBI Consult, Sino Rich Fields, A. D. Team Consultant and China Zhongao either for poor execution or for over inflation of contracts for the construction of Bauchi International Airport, consultancy services for Bauchi International Airport, construction of Alkaleri-Futuk road, consultancy service for Alkaleri-Futuk road and design and construction of Ningi-Burra road.

In the Ministry of Health, the Committee similarly recommended that N1.55 billion be recovered from Accrom Services, Sahnazal International, Eagle Construction, Louizoni Ferreti Enterprises, and Yima Nigeria Limited for contracts in respect of construction of Bauchi Specialist Hospital; supply, delivery and installation of hospital equipment at the new Bauchi Specialist Hospital; construction of General Hospital, Toro; renovation and upgrading of General Hospital Ningi; supply, delivery, testing and installation of standard incinerators and renovation and upgrading of structures at General Hospital Misau.

The sum of N376 billion, according to the Committee, is to be recovered from Current Mechanical Engineering, Associated Real Estate Development, Golden Construction Limited, Maijama’a International Limited, QED Building Limited, Galaje Company, Panshanu Nigeria Limited, Nanne & Boi Nigeria, Maiborno Nigeria Limited, Adambafu Nigeria Limited, Dajosevaze Enterprises and Apple House for contracts for the construction, renovation or supplies to GTC Gumau, Saadu Zungur Primary School, GGAC Alkaleri, GGSS Liman Katagum, GGSS Boto, GGSS Yuguda, GDSS Tilden Fulani as well as supply of mattresses and JAMB past question papers.

Under Security Vote Expenditure in the office of Secretary to the Government of Bauchi State within the period under review, the committee recommended that N4 billion be recovered from Mr. Yuguda, while N22 million is to be recovered from Bahijja Mahmoud and Aisha Mahmoud for construction, through direct labour, of Bauchi Skills Acquisition Centre under the Agency for Orphans and Vulnerable Children.

The committee recommended N6.6 billion to be recovered from former Governor Yuguda and all his former commissioners of finance and the two accountants general for unaccounted state government statutory revenues and another N881.5 million from bank loans, while N24 million is to be recovered from Bappa Azare for N10 billion loan from FIN Bank, now FCMB.

The committee also said another N7.8 billion is to be recovered from Messrs. Yuguda, Aminu Hammayo, Mahmoud Maijama’a and Adamu Gokaru from the disbursement and utilization of N15 billion bond, while N6.2 billion is to be recovered from Bappa Azare for untraced transfer from FCMB (former FIN Bank) to Access Bank.

“N1.9 billion is similarly expected to be recovered from former Governor Isa Yuguda, Ahmed Ibrahim Dandija, Accountant General of the time and Abdu Illelah from mismanaged ecological funds and another N766million is recommended to be recovered from Isa Yuguda, Ahmed Ibrahim Dandija and Adamu Gokaru from diversion of N1.5 billion CBN microfinance loan,” he said.

On local governments’ contributions to the Office of the Accountant General of the State in respect of joint projects, the Committee recommended that N16 billion be recovered from the former governor, the former commissioners in the Ministry for Local Government Affairs and all former accountants general, former permanent secretaries in the ministry, while another N2.7 billion is to be recovered from former Governor Yuguda, Bappa Azare, Adamu Gokaru and Mahmoud Abdulkadir from reimbursement of N3.7 billion by the Federal Government during the period under review.

The committee also recommended that N1.5 billion be recovered from former Governor Yuguda, while all former commissioners of finance, all former commissioners in the ministry for local government affairs and all former special advisers be asked to account for N4.5 billion statutory revenue for the 20 LGAs in the state.

The committee similarly wants the former governor, all former commissioners and all former permanent secretaries in the Ministry for Local Government Affairs and all former special advisers as well as the accountants general or their representatives to be asked to account for N1.4 billion bank loans and overdrafts obtained under the ministry.

The committee recommended that N3.445 billion be recovered from two former commissioners in the Ministry for Local Government Affairs, Idris Halilu and Ahmed Faggo; retired permanent secretaries, Ado Santurakin Pali and Hudu Ari; special advisers in the ministry and accountants general or their representatives for various cash withdrawals by Aliyu Musa, the cashier of JAAC Account.

The committee recommended N4.6 billion SURE-P funds be recovered from Messrs. Yuguda, Abubakar Ahmed Faggo, Talatu Barwa, Abdullahi Musa Gwaram, Hudu Yunusa Ari, Y. Y. Abdullahi and accountants general or their representatives, while another N177.8 billion is to be recovered from Isa Mr. Yuguda, all former commissioners, all special advisers and permanent secretaries in the Ministry for Local Government Affairs and accountants general or their representatives for remittances from Ministry for Local Government Affairs from its Federation Allocation Committee to various MDAs from June 2007 to May 2015.

Receiving the report, Governor Abubakar commended the committee for a job well done and assured that justice will be done to the report.

The governor warned public officers that his administration is a product of change and reiterated its commitment to zero tolerance to corruption.

He announced the constitution of a White Paper committee for the report under the chairmanship of the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Umar.