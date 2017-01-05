Nigerian troops rescue another Chibok School girl

The Nigerian Army announced on Thursday that its troops stationed in the North-East geopolitical zone have rescued another of the missing Chibok schoolgirls.

The spokesperson for the army, Sani Usman, made the announcement on his Facebook Page Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Sani, a brigadier general, promised to provide details of the development later.

A batch of 21 of the girls were released by Boko Haram on October 13, 2016 after intense negotiation with the Nigerian government.

The negotiations were facilitated by the Red Cross and the Swiss government.

One of the girls, Amina Ali, had earlier been freed on May 19, 2016 by troops.

The girls –nearly 300 – were abducted by the extremist sect Boko Haram on April 14, 2014, from a secondary school in Chibok.

Some 50 of the girls managed to escape and about 218 remained missing.

Officials had said talks at freeing the remaining girls were continuing.

  • Rollingdollar

    This is pure rubbish. Bring back our girls just announced that they are going to resume marching for the kidnapped girls and vooom; another girl is found.! This people are only deceiving themselves.
    Why has journalists not been allowed access to the previously rescued girls.
    Evil people in power

    • Malik Isah

      you are sick

    • Eluba Inas

      Sounds like you are not happy with this good news. Bury your head in the sand.

    • Paul Young

      MUMU. CNN’s Ishay sesay even interviewed them. She rode in a bus with them to Chibok. Go and get a job

  • Freedom Bini

    Islamic Politicians from North are responsible of the kidnapping and eventual release in piecemeal of these girls.

  • westman

    Na today?

  • westman

