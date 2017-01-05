Ex-Nigerian Airways boss heads team to transfer Abuja flights to Kaduna

Related News

The Federal Government has appointed a former Managing Director of the defunct Nigerian Airways, Mohammed Joji, as chairman of a transitional committee for temporary relocation of flight to and from Abuja, to Kaduna airport.

Mr. Joji confirmed the appointment to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

“Yes, I have just been appointed this morning by the minister of aviation as the chairman of the transition committee for the temporary relocation of Abuja flights to Kaduna.

“I am on my way back from Abuja to Kaduna after the meeting with the honorable minister and acceptance of the appointment,” he said.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika had told journalists in Abuja that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIAA) would be closed for six weeks from February and March 2017 for the repairs of the runway built over three decades ago.

He said the 3,100-metre runway has a life span of 20 years.

The minister said though the rehabilitation would last six months, the runway would be closed for six weeks, and all flights in and out of Abuja would be diverted to Kaduna.