Ghana’s president-elect appoints Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife

Saratu Atta
Saratu Atta

Ghanaian president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, has appointed Saratu Atta as a personal assistant as he ramps up activities ahead of his inauguration Saturday.

Ms. Atta, 53, is a former wife of Nigerian politician, Femi Fani-Kayode. She has served as an executive aide to Mr. Akufo-Addo since 2009, a statement on the president-elect’s website said Wednesday.

She is amongst the three women of a total 12 appointees so far named by Mr. Akufo-Addo, but the statement did not provide further details about her new role.

The two other women are Akosua Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff to the President, and Clara Tia, a presidential staffer.

A brief citation of Ms. Atta said that she is a graduate of the University of Warwick, UK, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics and International Studies.

She worked as a Securities Trader at First Securities Discount House in Lagos, Nigeria from 1993 to 1997, and went on to establish her own security printing company in Lagos.

She is a member of the New Patriotic Party, one of the two major political parties in Ghana, and served as the party’s campaign secretary since 2008.

She married Mr. Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, in 1987 and bore him a female child named Folake in the same year. They parted ways around 1989 when Mr. Fani-Kayode found a new wife, Yemisi Wada.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Hah!

    I imagine the horrors and pains Madam Saratu encounter with the unstable Femi Kayode.

  • sammyctu ode

    I hope that deranged boy called ffk will not crawl his way back to her life thinking he can make money from the Ghanaian government through her. That boy is a leech and chronic vulture. Where there is free money without working for it ffk is there.

  • Arogbo

    FFK HAS A THING FOR PRETTY MAMAS. BAD BOY INDEED!

  • Netanyahu

    FFK must have married 10 times in the past 30 years. No envy the guy sha. He must have also “shined” over 200 babes. Correct guy.