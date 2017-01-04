Gambian President-elect, Adama Barrow, is alive

Related News

The President-elect of Gambia, Adama Barrow, is alive contrary to rumours of his assassination on social media.

Multiple sources in Gambia confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Barrow is alive.

Jeffery Smith, a journalist with Vanguard Africa, confirmed that Mr. Barrow was alive.

Another Gambian journalist, Demba Kandeh, also confirmed same to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Barrow has remained in Gambia to ensure he is sworn in as president on January 19 after he defeated outgoing leader, Yahya Jammeh, in the December 1 election.

Mr. Jammeh, who initially conceded to his opponent, later recanted and has since vowed to stay on in office.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently leading a West African, ECOWAS, mediation asking Mr. Jammeh to step down.

The Nigerian government on Wednesday said it still hoped to resolve the Gambian conflict peacefully after Mr. Jammeh accused ECOWAS of declaring war on Gambia by insisting that all options including military deployment were on the table to make Mr. Jammeh leave power.