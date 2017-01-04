Gambian President-elect, Adama Barrow, is alive

Gambia President-elect, Adama Barrow
Gambia President-elect, Adama Barrow

The President-elect of Gambia, Adama Barrow, is alive contrary to rumours of his assassination on social media.

Multiple sources in Gambia confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Barrow is alive.

Jeffery Smith, a journalist with Vanguard Africa, confirmed that Mr. Barrow was alive.

Another Gambian journalist, Demba Kandeh, also confirmed same to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Barrow has remained in Gambia to ensure he is sworn in as president on January 19 after he defeated outgoing leader, Yahya Jammeh, in the December 1 election.

Mr. Jammeh, who initially conceded to his opponent, later recanted and has since vowed to stay on in office.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently leading a West African, ECOWAS, mediation asking Mr. Jammeh to step down.

The Nigerian government on Wednesday said it still hoped to resolve the Gambian conflict peacefully after Mr. Jammeh accused ECOWAS of declaring war on Gambia by insisting that all options including military deployment were on the table to make Mr. Jammeh leave power.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • djong22

    Nigeria who can not defeat boko haram want to send their soldiers on suicide mission