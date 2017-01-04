Veteran Yoruba actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, to be buried in March

Related News

The family and colleagues of the veteran Nigerian actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, popularly known as Iya Kike, who died on Monday, have agreed on March 2 and 3, 2017 for her burial.

A burial committee has also been set up to this effect.

The burial committee, chaired by Yomi Fabiyi, comprises notable Yoruba movie producers and actors.

They include Fausat Balogun (Madam Saje), Taiwo Oduola ( Alabon), Taiwo Akinwande ( Wunmi) and Wale Hassan (Iya Awero’s son).

Others are Toyosi Adesanya, Sola Kosoko, Kike Majekodunmi,Dotun Emmanuel (Ayoka), Keji Yusuf, Shina Bankole and Debo Alexander.

A statement issued by Mr. Fabiyi and released to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, reads, “We shall keep you informed of the full burial arrangement (wake keep, artist night, interment and reception) shortly as a form of follow up.

“We thank all her fans and that of her husband for all outpouring messages, love and kind words. Also to all our colleagues, may God be with the rest of us. We will truly miss her so much.”

The condolence register for the late actress is now open at her residence at 2, Saka Lane, Abule – Ijesha B/Stop, Fola Agoro, Somolu, Lagos.

The cause of her death is not yet officially announced.

Married to a fellow actor, Solomon Majekodunmi aka ‘Baba Kekere’, the news of her death was shared by actress and movie producer, Bimbo Success.

The late Mrs. Majekodunmi featured in numerous Yoruba movies and often starred alongside her husband.

Prior to launching her movie career, she worked with the Lagos State Ministry of Information for many years. She was aged 61.