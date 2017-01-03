PREMIUM TIMES Washington DC Bureau moves to new address

Related News

Nigeria’s foremost investigative newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, has moved office in Washington DC just a year after it launched its Bureau in the United States capital.

Last Thursday, the newspaper signed the lease for an office space at Suite 300, 1629 K Street N.W, Washington DC, 20006.

Before this movement, PREMIUM TIMES shared office with AllAfrica.com at 922 M Street SE, Washington DC, 20003.

The new office will now allow the paper to pursue its goal of strengthening its North American operation, and sharpening its coverage of Nigerians and Africans in the Diaspora, Publisher Dapo Olorunyomi said.

“We are taking our Washington DC operation seriously for three reasons: first to provide credible and authentic explanations for US Nigeria policy interface; secondly to help amplify the incredibly salutary work that many Nigerians are doing in the United States as a source of inspiration to Nigerians back home; and lastly to build a strong international constituency for the paper in the United States as a second home for perhaps the largest home of educated Nigerian Diaspora,” Mr. Olorunyomi said during the launch of the bureau a year ago.

Jennifer Cooke, director of the Africa Programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, [CSIS], in Washington DC, praised PREMIUM TIMES for its innovative model, and for its thoughtfulness in setting up shop in the United States.

“The opening of a PREMIUM TIMES office here is an opportunity to deepen many linkages,” Ms Cooke said in a remark at the launch of the Bureau last year. First it can perhaps help convey to a Nigerian audience the various perspectives of U.S. policymakers, business leaders, activist groups and others who are engaging in Nigeria and in Africa more broadly.

“Second, it is a chance profile the breadth and depth of the U.S. Nigerian diaspora community’s experiences and achievements, and engage members of the diaspora more systematically in U.S.-Nigeria policy debates. And third, it is a opportunity for the Premium Times, and the talented Ladi Olorunyomi, the new Washington office director, to help enrich Washington’s knowledge and understanding of Nigeria.”

PREMIUM TIMES is an investigative and policy-oriented Nigerian multimedia news and analysis content provider, based in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Ladi Olorunyomi, an experienced journalist who has practiced in Nigeria, France, and the United States, is heading the US office. She can be reached via email: WashingtonDC@premiumtimesng.com and telephone, +1202-681-0592.