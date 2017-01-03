Mechanic driving customer’s vehicle kills three in accident

Related News

An accident occurred in Plateau State on Monday causing the death of three people.

The accident involved an SUV, a tricycle and two motorcycles, and occurred in Bassa Local Government Area, residents and an official said.

The car, driven by a mechanic to whom it was given for repairs, was the cause of the accident, as it drove into the tricycle and the motorcycle, witnesses said.

Angry residents thereafter set the vehicle ablaze, although the driver escaped. The residents said about nine person may have died from the accident, a figure later clarified by an official.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, in Plateau, Andrew Bala, on Tuesday told PREMIUM TIMES that three people died from the accident.

“The accident occurred yesterday (Monday) afternoon along ECWA secondary school Maingo, in Bassa local government,” he said.

“Three persons died on the spot. Three others who sustained injuries, our men on patrol rescued them, and they are being treated at the Evangel specialist hospital, here in Jos.

“Among the dead were two adults and a child.”