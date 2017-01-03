Senate to investigate Southern Kaduna killings — Saraki

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that the senate would commence investigation into the recent killings in southern Kaduna State.

Mr. Saraki made the announcement in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on New Media, Bamikole Omishore, in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Saraki, the Senate will on resumption from recess on Jan. 10, make the issue a priority.

Mr. Omishore said the Senate president made the disclosure while responding to a tweet posted by Chimeze Ukoha on the Kaduna killings.

The statement quoted Mr. Ukoha as saying that “about 800 Christians were massacred in Southern Kaduna and nobody is talking about that, very bad.’’

It quotes Mr. Saraki as responding that “once @ngrsenate resumes, this issue will be addressed to get a clearer picture of what the real situation is and find a lasting solution.

“Every Nigerian life matters and @ngrsenate will work to ensure that rule of law is always upheld as prescribed by the Nigerian Constitution.’’

The statement explained that Mr. Saraki was already in touch with senators from Kaduna State and that he was constantly getting updates on developments.

Fulani herdsmen have repeatedly clashed with Christians in the southern flank of Kaduna State, killing many.

(NAN)