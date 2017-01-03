The Jigawa House of Assembly has impeached its speaker, Idris Garba.
Mr. Garba was removed from office on Tuesday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.
Isa Idris of Gwaram State Constituency was elected the new speaker.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.