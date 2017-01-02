Group writes Attorney General, lists allegations against Buhari administration officials

Related News

A group, the Civil Society Network Against Corruption, CSNAC, has submitted to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, an outline of the allegations of corruption against some top officials of President Muhammadu Buhari.

CSNAC, in a statement on Sunday, said its action was to help the office of Mr. Malami commence investigation of the officials, as directed last year by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had on December 16, 2016 through a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, ordered the AGF to commence investigations into the allegations.

In its statement, signed by the group’s executive director, Olanrewaju Suraju, CSNAC listed the allegations against Mr. Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, and Minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, among others.

“Since President Muhammadu Buhari had already given a directive for your office to investigate all top government officials accused of corruption, as a mark of our contribution to this process, in addition to allegations against the Acting EFCC Chairman and Secretary to Government of the Federation, listed below are some of the reported allegations of corruption and some of our reported petitions against officials of this government bordering on corruption, for your appropriate investigation and necessary action,” the statement said.

According to CSNAC, the reported petitions include the following:

“RE: ABBA KYARI AND ABUSE OF OFFICE – This was a petition written and submitted to President Buhari on allegations of abuse of office for personal gains.

“He was alleged to have abused his membership of NNPC Board to influence the award of contract to a highly-indebted company, Valiant Offshore Contractors Limited, against the recommendation of AMCON and at the expense of the country. He was also accused of interfering in EFCC investigation of a fraud involving Sahara Energy…”

Another demanded the prosecution of Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal for false assets declaration.

“This was a petition submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau, demanding investigation and prosecution of the Chief of Army Staff, General Buratai on allegations of false declaration of assets and ownership of properties in Dubai, against the code for public office holders. It was dated 17th July, 2016.”

The group also demanded investigation into the following petitions:

“RE: INVESTIGATION OF MONEY LAUNDERING ALLEGATION AGAINST MINISTER OKECHUKWU ENELAMAH AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER, MTN –

“A petition dated 4th October, 2016 and submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission calling for an investigation into the alleged involvement of Minister of Trade and investment, Okechukwu Enelamah and some banks in the illegal repatriation of $13.92b out of Nigeria illegally by the telecommunication company MTN. Find attached a copy of the petition.

“COVER UP OF CORRUPT PRACTICES OF MR. MIKE OKIRO, CHAIRMAN OF POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION BY ICPC – A joint petition authored by CSNAC and Network on Police Reform (NOPRIN) was dated 2nd September, 2016 and submitted to the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption accusing the ICPC of failure to prosecute and sanction Mr. Mike Okiro for his investigated and confirmed criminal diversion of #133 million public fund. Mr. Okiro was also also investigated and found culpable of fraudulently obtaining #4.6million for a phantom trip in 2013.”

“BUHARI’S MINISTER OF INTERIOR DAMBAZAU OWNS $3MILLION DOLLARS IN REAL ESTATE IN THE US, BILLIONS IN ABUJA –

“In a July 22, 2016 report by Saharareporters, the current Minister of Interior, AbdulRahman DAMBAZAU was accused of ownership of properties in the United States America and Federal Capital Territory with a worth beyond his possible savings as a retired military officer.

“The news medium provided documentary evidence of the properties and reports of its investigation into the allegation. You will recall that the name of Mr. Dambazau was allegedly removed from those indicted in the arms procurement corruption scandal.”

Mr. Olanrewaju called for an “impartial, honourable, independent and credible” investigation into the allegations against the officials.”