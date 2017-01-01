VIDEO: Nigerians reacts to MMM suspension

Related News

Millions of Nigerians panicked last month following a decision by promoters of deposit money scheme, MMM, to suspend new payouts to subscribers.

Many of the subscribers had planned to use their payouts for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

PREMIUM TIMES caught up with some Abuja residents and asked about their reaction to the scheme and its suspension by the promoters.

While many said it may not return as said by the operators, others were of the opinion that the Ponzi scheme will bounce back.

“I will surely join if the program returns next year,” a resident said.

Watch Video: