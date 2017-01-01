Pastor Ashimolowo explains $5million lost investment, says he’s not involved

Matthew Ashimolowo

“The attention of Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo and KICC has been drawn to publication in the media with the headline: “Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo loses $5million to Ponzi Scheme.”

“We wish to state that the headline was unfortunate and misleading and has caused damage to the reputation of Pastor Ashimolowo. The sensational headline suggests that Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo lost $5million when INFACT HE DID NOT and did not make the decision to invest.

“Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo is the Senior Pastor of KICC and not her trustee and has never been a trustee of KICC.

“As you are aware from the Charities Commission’s report, the decision to invest was solely that of the U.K trustees without any involvement of Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo. Importantly as the report states, it is the trustees who have the responsibility for investing Charity Funds and NOT PASTOR MATTHEW ASHIMOLOWO.

“The investment referred to were made by former trustees on behalf of the Charity over SEVEN AND HALF YEARS AGO. They believed they were acting in the best interest of the Charity and they did not and have not benefited personally.

“Their actions were totally independent and were not influenced in any way by Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo.

“Now that we have appraised the publisher(s) and author(s) of the report of these facts, we strongly encourage you to set the record straight by publishing this rejoinder immediately.

“KICC is a Charity whose main aim is to advance the Christian religion in the U.K. and around the world as well as provide local communities with a great deal of counseling and support, including educational, bereavement and prayer support.

“Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo preaches around the world on behalf of KICC, spreading the word, touching lives both home and abroad, raising Champions and the profile of KICC.”

Thank you.

Signed:

DIPO OLUYOMI –
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JAMES McGLASHAN –
CHIEF OPERATING OFFFICER, For KICC.

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

  • Omoba1

    What is this supposed to mean? This is what Nigerian politicians do when they have been caught

    • AryLoyds

      Haha its called damage control:)

  • Stella Dominic

  • joe

    Nigerians, Religion and money!

  • Ikechukwu_67

    Okay I get it, when KICC is hailed Ashimolowo’s name is involved totally. However, whenever KICC name is involved in anything shady, Ashimolowo’s name should be excised. Smart guy! I love these “wonderful” pastors. They know how to manoeuvre in the jungle and still get hailed..

  • Apostel

    A fact is a fact. Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo loses $ 5 million to Ponzi Scheme because of his devilish lust for wealth.

  • omoniger1

    Why playing on people’s intelligent,how come you are trying to run away from the truth. Are you saying Pastor Ashimolowo was not informed about an investment that worth five million pounds not naira. Oh please give me a break and you assume that their is no expected gain.These are lies upon lies,undermining the intelligent of your audience.

  • TDaniels2

    It is unfortunate that both Mr Matthew Ashimolowo and Mr. Dipo Oluyomi have failed to tell KiCC members and indeed the whole world the truth. Who were the trustees that are now being blamed for the scam? Who appointed the trustees? Were these two men not part of the board of trustees? Was Mrs Ashimolowo not also part of the trustees? As the bible says,judgement must begin from the church first. If the church can’t stand scrutiny, what hope does the world have?