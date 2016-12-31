10 achievements, failures of Plateau’s Gov. Lalong in 2016 Andrew Ajijah Related News Internal security: The state government successfully mediated in the crisis between Fulani herdsmen and Berom farmers, particularly in Barkin Ladi and Riyom Councils. It minimised persistent killings in the state, which had become a daily occurrence. Workers’ welfare:The government cleared the backlog of inherited salaries of civil servants and eight months of pension to pensioners. It has sustained the payment of workers monthly since then. Economy: The government successfully hosted a trade fair after 10 years suspension by successes administration due to civil unrest. Ghost workers:The Direct Data capture exercise, Bank Verification Number (BVN) and physical verification of staff were introduced the tackle the problem. Looted funds:The government recovered looted funds of about N2.7 billion from the State UBEC. Failures: Jos Market:The state government has not kept its promise to rebuild the burnt Jos main market which is the major source of revenue generation for the state. The predecessors had also ignored the reconstruction of the market. Council chairmen:The government has also failed to keep to his campaign promise not to sack elected council chairmen prematurely. He removed the council executives almost immediately he assumed office over alleged corrupt practices. Minimum wage:The government has refused to implement the N18, 000 minimum wage till date. Infrastructure:The government is unable to continue and complete the major projects began by the preceding administration, which have direct bearing on the people. Street trading:The government appears to be losing the war on street trading within the state capital, Jos, despite ban.



