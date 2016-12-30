Drama as new Abia Speaker resigns 24 hours after election

The ninth Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Kennedy Njoku, has resigned from his position, less than 24 hours after he was elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr. Njoku was elected at about 4.10 p.m. on Thursday following the impeachment of Martins Azubuike over alleged financial misconduct and autocratic leadership style.

Mr. Njoku, who announced his resignation at the resumption of plenary at about 2.50 p.m. on Friday, thanked members for the confidence they reposed in him by electing him as Speaker.

He, however, promised to continue to provide effective representation to his Osisioma-Ngwa State Constituency.

The Deputy Speaker, Cosmos Ndukwe, who presided over the session, described Mr. Njoku’s resignation as “shocking”.

The Clerk of the House, John-Pedro Irokansi, immediately called for an election to be conducted to fill the vacuum created following Mr. Njoku’s resignation.

The member representing Umuahia East Constituency, Chukwudi Apugo, nominated Chikwendu Kalu, representing Isialangwa South Constituency, and was seconded by Ifeanyi Uchendu, representing Ohafia South Constituency.

Mr. Kalu was elected by consensus and was affirmed with a voice vote by the 24 members of the assembly.

With his election, Mr. Kalu, an Aba-based legal practitioner, emerged the tenth  Speaker of the sixth  Abia Assembly.

(NAN)

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

