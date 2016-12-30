Russia to eject U.S. diplomats in response to sanctions

Vladimir Putin, Russian President Photo Credit: Slate
Vladimir Putin, Russian President
Photo Credit: Slate

Russia on Friday announced plans to expel 35 U.S. diplomats and ban U.S. diplomatic staff from using a dacha and a warehouse in Moscow in retaliation to Washington’s sanctions, Russian news agencies reported.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted by the agencies as saying he had proposed the measures to President Vladimir Putin.

President Barack Obama on Thursday ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian suspected spies and imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence agencies over their involvement in hacking U.S. political groups in the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Lavrov said Russia would not leave the sanctions unanswered and said that allegations that Russia interfered in U.S. elections were baseless. (Reuters/NAN)

  • Johncissy

    USA has really grown soft…

  • Watch man

    Good response to the sick Obama administration. Hacking of US institutions has been going on for at least the last four years and the Obama administration has done little or nothing to curtail it. Now he claims Russia hacked DNC/US/Clinton campaign. First, how did they hack their system without being detected? Is US so porous that Russia can easily hack their system? Obama and the so-called left are horrible losers. It was US citizens that voted and it was US machines that were used for the elections and not Russia’s. It was US citizens that did the counting of votes and not Russians. So how did Russia rig the election before the eyes of voters and those that counted the votes? At least it was not like the charade being done in Nigeria called “election”.
    Besides it was US that hacked Russia first during their election. Obama is really going down as the worst POTUS. So shameful!